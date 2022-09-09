Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Queen Elizabeth praised for never giving controversial views in public: 'Hard for Charles to follow'

Royal commentator noted King Charles III's history of climate activism

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Queen Elizabeth never gave a controversial view in public: Royal commentator Video

Queen Elizabeth never gave a controversial view in public: Royal commentator

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discusses King Charles III's 'activist streak' and how Queen Elizabeth avoided public controversy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams praised Queen Elizabeth II's silence on controversial issues on "Fox & Friends" Friday, noting her successor King Charles III's tendency to have an "activist streak." Fitzwilliams, noting King Charles' history of climate activism, argued the Queen's silence may be difficult to follow.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

RICHARD FITZWILLIAMS: I do feel that he has to remember King Charles has an activist streak –  we know this – but also, as he succeeds his mother, you never knew what the queen thought on any issue. She was, of course, brought up in an era of deference, and the queen never gave a public view that was in any way controversial. Essentially, now he's King. This is going to be quite hard, I think, for King Charles to follow.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Queen Elizabeth remembered as the 'ultimate diplomat' as world mourns her passing Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.