Queen Elizabeth praised for never giving controversial views in public: 'Hard for Charles to follow'

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams praised Queen Elizabeth II's silence on controversial issues on "Fox & Friends" Friday, noting her successor King Charles III's tendency to have an "activist streak." Fitzwilliams, noting King Charles' history of climate activism, argued the Queen's silence may be difficult to follow.

RICHARD FITZWILLIAMS: I do feel that he has to remember King Charles has an activist streak – we know this – but also, as he succeeds his mother, you never knew what the queen thought on any issue. She was, of course, brought up in an era of deference, and the queen never gave a public view that was in any way controversial. Essentially, now he's King. This is going to be quite hard, I think, for King Charles to follow.

