Marco Rubio: Putin isn't 'thinking or worrying about Joe Biden'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Senator Marco Rubio joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin sees President Biden as predictable. The Republican lawmaker said Putin has been observing American politics and presidents for decades and "knows exactly how they're going to react."

LIVE UPDATES: 2 UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS KILLED IN SHELLING

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: He sees conventional politicians. He understands conventional American politics, he's been an observer of it for a long time. Vladimir Putin basically believes that it doesn't matter who the president is, the American bureaucracy is what controls the government. They may have had a different opinion when Donald Trump was in office because he was not a conventional politician. But I think he knows how to deal with someone like Joe Biden because he's been dealing with presidents that operate within the confines of orthodoxy for a long time, and he knows exactly how they're going to react. People forget, our presidents come and go, Putin's been there now pretty consistently for almost over 20 years. So no, I don't think he's thinking about or worrying about Joe Biden and the next he move he makes.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: