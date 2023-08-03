Psaki claims Trump pointing out Hunter Biden scandals is tactic used by ‘Putin’ and ‘authoritarian dictators'

Former White House press secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki claimed that former President Donald Trump and his team have been using Putin-style tactics in the way they’ve been trying to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s alleged corruption.

Psaki argued that Trump was acting like Putin in the way he has been trying to "muddy the waters" of the 2024 election by trying to smear the current president with his son’s corruption.

The conversation came up when MSNBC co-host José Díaz-Balart mentioned how Trump recently pointed to alleged Biden family corruption in the wake of his recent indictment at the hands of the U.S. Department of Justice for his alleged attempts to obstruct the 2020 presidential election.

Díaz-Balart read from Trump’s latest Truth Social statement that was published post-indictment, stating, "’There is a distinct pattern emerging that Biden wrongdoing is uncovered, President Trump is targeted by Democrat lawfare.’"

The co-host then asked Psaki, "Is this something that is going to have, you think, any weight going forward as the Hunter Biden case hasn’t been wrapped up."

Psaki blasted Trump’s strategy, claiming Trump tried to scandalize Biden with his son in the previous election and is doing so again. "True. They tried the same tactic back in 2020 and it didn’t work. I think what they’re trying to do here from a political standpoint – one, the [Trump Save America] PAC is almost bankrupt. They need to raise money. Hunter Biden and raising Hunter Biden is something that certainly gets the base – the Republican base going."

The former White House official continued: "What they want strategically is there to be this false equivalency between Hunter Biden, who, yes, didn’t pay taxes for two years, didn’t register his gun, yes, that’s serious. There are consequences. He’s going through the legal process, they’re working through that process on the plea deal."

Psaki added, "That is not the same – and I think it is important to state this – as a former president trying to overturn the outcome of an election or trying to — or obstructing justice as he’s been indicted for."

She summarized the Trump strategy, stating, "What the Trump team wants is false equivalency, so it all feels the same and of course they want to raise money off of it because they need money for their PAC."

Díaz-Balart brought up Trump world trying to tie Biden to his son, to which Psaki replied, "Of course they are. And there is no evidence of that. But they’re going to keep trying because that is the argument – they want to fuzzy the waters out there – muddy the waters, not fuzzy them – muddy the waters out there."

She then argued that was a tactic used by Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, "That, by the way is a tactic that Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian dictators use, but that’s their strategic objective, to make it all seem the same."

