CNN reporter burglarized a third time while covering rampant crime in the Bay Area

A CNN crew has been burglarized a third time while covering the rampant crime in the Bay Area of California.

CNN correspondent Kyung Lah took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared video of her crew's car with a completely-shattered window.

"I’m #Oakland, shooting a story about crime. Got broken into again— but this time our car was completely empty. We were across the street— this happened in seconds," Lah wrote. "Even tho the car is empty, the thieves break in and lower the seat so they can steal anything in the trunk. Our trunk was empty. If you come to San Francisco or Oakland, do not leave a single thing in your car. Ours was thankfully empty."

"If you’re here keeping track, this is the 3rd time my CNN rented car has been broken into in the Bay Area in the last year," Lah wrote. "But I’ve finally learned to not leave even a candy bar in the car anymore (still doesn’t stop the car break in but at least we don’t lose anything)."

Lah added that rental car employee told them of the 250 cars that were returned on Tuesday, "27 had been broken into, just more than 10% of cars returned."

Lah previously went public in March after thieves were successful in robbing her crew in San Francisco.

"Got robbed. Again," Lah wrote. "[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous."

Last month, Lah's crew witnessed three people brazenly stealing at a Walgreens store in San Francisco.

"Though typical, in the 30 minutes that we were at this Walgreens, we watched three people, including this man, steal," Lah told viewers as a man walked out of the store.

"Did that guy pay?" Lah asked a Walgreens employee.

"No," the employee responded.

San Francisco has lost at least five Walgreens stores due to "organized retail crime," according to a report.

Walgreens told Fox News Digital in a statement that it is working with law enforcement and other officials to help stop crime in stores. "Retail crime is one of the top challenges facing our industry today. We are focused on the safety of our patients, customers and team members. We continue to take preventative measures to safely deter theft and aim to deliver the best patient and customer experience. And we are working closely with law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders to draw greater attention to and improve our response to retail crime," the company said.

While there's been an uptick in crime in cities across the country in recent years, San Francisco has been a hot spot for robberies and assaults.

The rise in San Francisco crime led to the 2022 ousting of the city's progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin, who over 55% of residents voted him out in a historic recall election.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.