Psaki hypes Trump indictment as book club assignment: 'Encourage your friends and neighbors to read it'

MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was one of several panelists who want the latest Trump indictment assigned to book clubs, neighbors, friends and children.

A panel on "The ReidOut" Tuesday night discussed Special Counsel Jack Smith's new indictment related to Jan. 6 and expressed concern not enough people would know the details.

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill implored everyone to "go out of your way" to push their book clubs, neighbors and children to read the indictment.

"So, as we talk about this indictment and as we cover this trial and as we go forward, I think we all need to be really mindful that there are a lot of people out there that we need to not assume they know what all the facts are," McCaskill said.

"I would say to everybody right now, assign this indictment to your book club. Ask your children to read it. Ask your next-door neighbor to read it with you. Go out of your way because here’s a huge number of Americans that are persuadable that Donald Trump did do these things," she added.

Psaki agreed and encouraged people to share the indictment with book clubs, friends and neighbors.

"I’m not assuming everybody would read it. I would echo Claire, use it for your book club, encourage your friends to read it, your neighbors," Psaki said.

The "book club" suggestion for the Trump indictment was echoed multiple times over the hour.

"Because of the amount of disinformation, I think the public needs to see this trial for themselves. It would be great to have the book club that Senator McCaskell talks about and I hope everyone joins it, but the reality is TV and visually seeing it in live, real time is going to be the most important antidote for disinformation," former top Obama official Neal Katyal remarked.

Host Joy Reid later joked, "Claire McCaskell said we’re doing a book club and I’m joining Claire’s book club because there will probably be amazing cake at it, and I’m coming to it."

She also added, "Claire, I’ll bring you back in here on this note because I do, I agree with you on the book club thing. I think they should put this on those speaker trucks that you use to campaign, you know the speaker trucks where you could just drive through the neighborhood and read this indictment."

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on four federal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights based on Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Several left-wing personalities celebrated and praised the decision on social media, going so far as to label Smith "an American hero."

