Brian Stelter confronted by Project Veritas about CNN staffer admitting network's liberal bias

A Project Veritas reporter confronted CNN’s in-house media pundit Brian Stelter to ask his thoughts on a recent series of secretly recorded videos that feature a CNN technical director discussing how his employer manipulates coverage to fit its liberal agenda.

Stelter, sporting flip-flops and his signature shorts, didn’t appreciate being approached by the reporter, saying "I feel really bad for you," as he immediately called for security to remove the Project Veritas staffer. The exchange was filmed and published on Friday by the right-wing guerilla news outlet on the heels of its three-part #ExposeCNN campaign.

CNN STAFFER ADMITS NETWORK'S FOCUS WAS TO 'GET TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE,' CALLS ITS COVERAGE 'PROPAGANDA'

Project Veritas published a series of explosive videos this week showing technical director Charles Chester speaking candidly about CNN when he didn’t know he was being filmed. The secretly recorded tapes show Chester bragging that CNN helped defeat former President Donald Trump, admitting the network used coronavirus to help ratings and even calling his own employer "propaganda."

The Project Veritas reporter confronted Stelter in what appeared to be the bowels of CNN’s New York City headquarters, asking the media pundit if he agrees with Chester’s remarks and if the loose-lipped staffer is still employed by CNN.

"I feel really bad for you," said Stelter.

The reporter then asked, "Do you report any news that [CNN Worldwide president] Jeff Zucker doesn’t tell you directly to report?"

Stelter looked around for a security guard as the reporter repeated the question.

A visibly annoyed Stelter shot back, "I report whatever I want. You need to leave."

CNN STAFFER SAYS NETWORK FOCUSES ON CORONAVIRUS FOR RATINGS, ‘HEAD OF NETWORK’ OFTEN CALLS FOR DEATH TRACKER

The reporter was then escorted away by a building staffer, shielding Stelter from having to answer the questions.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The network has ignored multiple questions about whether Chester remains an employee.

Stelter, who wore a sweatshirt in the video that said, "Journalism matters. Now more than ever," recently ignored news of his own colleagues being chased away by a violent mob Wednesday night during demonstrations in Minnesota. The story was not mentioned in his "Reliable Sources" newsletter that claims to cover the media industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"CNN’s journalism newsletter buries news that makes its side look bad. Even when its side attacks CNN employees," Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

The often-controversial Project Veritas, which frames itself as a whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they are being recorded.