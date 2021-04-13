CNN staffer admits network's focus was to 'get Trump out of office,' calls its coverage 'propaganda'

A staffer for CNN spoke candidly to an undercover journalist about the political motivations the network had during the 2020 presidential election, boasting the left-leaning outlet helped defeat former President Donald Trump and even calling his own employer "propaganda."

In the first installment of what's billed as at hree-part #ExposeCNN campaign from the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas, network technical director Charles Chester shed light on how the network wanted to remove its nemesis from the White House and help now-President Biden.

"Look at what we did, we got Trump out," Chester said in a celebratory tone. "I am 100 percent going to say it. And I 100 percent believe it that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out."

CNN BOSS, POLITICAL DIRECTOR SPIKED HUNTER BIDEN CONTROVERSY, AUDIOTAPES SHOW: 'WE'RE NOT GOING WITH' STORY

While similar videos are sometimes deceptively edited and taken out of context, many comments made by Chester throughout the video are longer clips that feature him speaking in clear, complete sentences.

In a series of sitdowns with an undercover journalist over the past month, Chester -- who bragged he was "one step down" from a director -- claimed CNN was "creating a story" that questioned Trump's health that "we didn't know anything about," calling it "propaganda" to help remove Trump from office.

"Trump was, I don't know, like shaking his hand or whatever... we brought in like so many medical people to like all tell a story that, like, it was all speculation that he was like neurologically damaged, that he was losing it, he's unfit to, you know, whatever," Chester said. "We were creating a story that we didn't know anything about."

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER DELIVERS WIDELY MOCKED RANT ON VACCINE SELFIES TO SMALLEST AUDIENCE OF YEAR

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The network also did not immediately respond when asked if Chester is still employed.

While Chester claimed CNN wanted to help remove Trump from office, he also said the network wanted to promote the health and fitness of Biden.

"We would always show shots of him jogging... him in his aviator shades and like you paint him as a young geriatric," Chester said of Biden, before dismissing concerns that he wouldn't make it a full term because he's a fan of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think we got him through this term," Chester said "He’s not going to f-----g die, but I’m OK with that. [Harris] probably could be like a b----h in like a board meeting and you’d hate her as a boss, but she’s f-----g real and better than what we got regardless."

CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER URGED STAFF NOT TO 'NORMALIZE' TRUMP'S BEHAVIOR DURING ELECTION, LEAKED AUDIOTAPES SHOW

Chester revealed in another conversation that following the "COVID fatigue" from CNN's coverage, once the public is "open to it" the network will "start focusing mainly on climate."

"Our focus was to get Trump out of office," he said. "Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness."

"Do you think it's going to be just like a lot of like fear for the climate?" the undercover journalist asked.

"Yeah. Fear sells," Chester responded.

CNN BOSS RIPS 'USEFUL IDIOT' RUDY GIULIANI FOR PUSHING HUNTER BIDEN 'DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN,' AUDIOTAPES SHOW

"Who decides that?" the journalist asked.

"The head of the network," Chester answered.

"Who's that? Is that Zucker?" she followed, referring to CNN President Jeff Zucker.

"Zucker, yeah," Chester replied.

In another exchange, Chester suggested climate change is "going to be the next COVID thing for CNN" that "we're going to hone in on."

According to Chester's LinkedIn page, Chester has been working with the network since 2018 and has worked on several programs, including "New Day," "Cuomo Prime Time," and "CNN Tonight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His online profile says his work "played an integral part" in the 2020 Presidential election.

The often-controversial Project Veritas, which frames itself as a conservative whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they are being recorded.