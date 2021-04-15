CNN's Brian Stelter ignores mob's attack on CNN news crew amid network's peaceful Minnesota protest narrative

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter regularly denounces anything he considers an attack on the free press, but news of his own colleagues being chased away by a violent mob Wednesday night during demonstrations in Minnesota was absent from his "Reliable Sources" newsletter.

A CNN crew was harassed in Brookly Center by demonstrators that are often labeled "peaceful" by the liberal network, as chaos following the police shooting of Daunte Wright continued. Video of the incident was viral on Twitter before 8 p.m. ET, but Stelter did not feel the incident important enough for his nightly newsletter about the media.

"CNN’s journalism newsletter buries news that makes its side look bad. Even when its side attacks CNN employees," Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

CNN CREW CHASED AWAY BY MINNESOTA RIOTERS AFTER CREW MEMBER HIT IN THE HEAD WITH WATER BOTTLE

While CNN’s media newsletter ignored its own crew being attacked, it found space for items on White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner being canceled, media industry employees wanting post-pandemic flexibility, former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood revealing he is gay, and "Superstore" actor Lauren Ash signing a deal with NBC.

"It ignored how a CNN staffer was attacked by leftist rioters and then chased from the scene under threat of more violence. Last time I checked that's news about journalism," Gainor said. "Imagine CNN’s complete freak out if pro-Trump rioters had violently attacked their staffers. This is how they spin the news."

Anyone who relies on Stelter’s newsletter missed dramatic footage captured by Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan of a heated exchange outside the suburban police department between the CNN crew, led by correspondent Miguel Marquez, and a group of protesters. One of the crew members insisted to the crowd that "it's all peace."

Then a crew member was struck in the head by a large water bottle, causing him to fall to the ground.

"A bottle of water knocked you out?" a man is heard mocking the journalist before laughing.

While others at the scene called for a medic, the CNN crew member insisted he was "fine" after he got up.

MAN URGES PRESS TO LEAVE MINNESOTA WITH EXPLETIVE-LACED RANT TO CNN REPORTER AMID BROOKLYN CENTER UNREST

Marquez was heard telling one of the demonstrators that the crowd needs to "chill out."

"We're from CNN. We're reporters. We are covering what's here," Marquez said.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Rowan, who documented the assault on the CNN journalist, told Fox News that demonstrators were urging reporters to cover the "peaceful protesters" in a different area instead of focusing on hostility between the rioters and law enforcement, saying, "it's not representative of Minneapolis and the community."

The Examiner reporter told Fox News he was ordered by one person to "stop making Minneapolis look like Fallujah" and "like a war."

After the water bottle incident, a verbal exchange between the CNN crew and the protesters continued. Eventually, Rowan recounted, demonstrators began "shoving" the journalists.

REPORTERS SCOLD MINNESOTA POLICE CHIEF FOR DESCRIBING UNREST AFTER DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING AS 'RIOT'

As Rowan documented, the CNN crew was then chased away with the mob ordering them to "get the f--- outta here" and hurling more objects at them.

"We don't want any trouble," the crew member who was hit with the water bottle told the crowd with his hands in the air.

The mob continued to throw objects at the crew's car as they attempted to drive away.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Rowan said he also witnessed a rioter assault a Reuters journalist, knocking his equipment on the ground.

Hours after the incident but before Stetler’s newsletter was published, Marquez tweeted, "My team and I are fine and I appreciate your concern. I hope for equal justice under the law and will continue to report on this vital story as it unfolds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By Thursday morning, CNN’s website declared tension was eased at the Minnesota demonstrations.

During rioting Monday night, a CNN crew was accosted by a man who urged them and the rest of the press to leave the city.