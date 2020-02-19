Lifelong Ohio Democrat turned Trump voter blasts Bloomberg for insulting farmers: Dems 'alienating everybody'

Ohio truck driver Geno Difabio -- a lifelong Democrat who supports President Trump -- blasted 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for appearing to belittle the farming industry in a newly surfaced video.

“I’d like to see him go on a farm and work a farm for one day. I’d like to see him climb in a combine and plow a field,” Difabio told “Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

“Ohio is a big state. This guy is alienating everybody, like the Democrats. That’s their game. They’ve completely written off the middle class, the working man. From the farmers to the coal miners and the factory workers, and it’s ridiculous,” he continued.

THREE FARMERS HIT BACK AT MIKE BLOOMBERG: 'ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGED AND DISHEARTENED'

Speaking at London's Oxford University in November of 2016, Bloomberg told a crowd that he could "teach anybody to be a farmer."

"It's a process. You dig a hole, put a seed in, put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn," he said flippantly.

BLOOMBERG'S LONG RECORD OF VULGAR COMMENTS HAUNTING PRESIDENTIAL BID

This is not the first time Bloomberg's past has come back to haunt him in the last few weeks. Critics also assailed the three-term former New York City mayor over unearthed comments toward women and previous interviews on his controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's presidential primary debate in Nevada at the last minute, notching 19 percent support in a Marist, Newshour and NPR/PBS poll, the fourth national poll to put him above the 10 percent mark since Jan. 15.

That means the billionaire, who has spent more than $400 million of his fortune on advertising, meets the polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee for the debate.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hillary Clinton called us 'deplorables,' now Bloomberg is calling us stupid. They’re not winning over hearts and minds, I can tell you that,” Difabio said.

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Ronn Blitzer, Paul Steinhauser, and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.