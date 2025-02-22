Press secretary Karoline Leavitt talks landing historic White House role, dispels Trump misconceptions

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined Fox News host Lara Trump for her first sit-down television interview since officially starting her historic role with the Trump administration.

Leavitt is already making her mark on the American people a month into being the White House press secretary. At 27, the New Hampshire native is the first person from Generation Z to hold the title.

"Definitely never imagined this, but I love my job. I'm so honored and humbled to be the press secretary for President Trump, who, as you said, truly is the most dynamic president in our lifetimes, and it's such a blessing every day when I show up to this place — the beautiful White House — to work. I just thank God for the opportunity," Leavitt said on the premiere episode of "My View with Lara Trump" on Saturday.

Leavitt's worked to bring new voices to the White House, implementing a rotating "new media" seat near her podium to allow non-traditional media outlets and sources to receive information from the Trump administration first-hand.

Leavitt looks forward to the opportunity to "bring the truth and the facts to the podium," she said.

"Unfortunately, the mainstream media has been blinded by this bias — this anti-Trump bias — and it's actually quite sad, because rather than dealing with people who are truly interested in journalistic integrity and finding out the truth in the facts, they're coming into that room with a preconceived narrative and bias," Leavitt told Fox News host Lara Trump.

"The president speaks the truth. He speaks his mind directly — it's just my job to prepare and figure out what the truth is versus what the fake news narratives are, and then just bring that to the podium."

Leavitt started her political journey interning for the White House in the correspondence office. Later, she joined the staff as an assistant press secretary, watching former White House press secretary — now "Outnumbered" co-host — Kayleigh McEnany.

Now working for President Donald Trump, Leavitt dispelled a number of misconceptions about him.

"I think the best thing about him that I've learned is he's a great listener, and he values the opinions of everybody in the room, and that's fascinating to me as the leader of the free world, that he cares what everybody in the room thinks," she said.

Leavitt also added he is "generous with his time."

"Sometimes it means we're running late throughout the day... Trump time is a real thing, but it's because he's so hospitable and generous with his time."

Leavitt highlighted how becoming a mother in the past year gave her "great perspective on life and this crazy world of politics that we live in."

"I want my son to grow up in a free America that we've studied and learned about in our classrooms... So it really does inspire you to be a little bit more passionate than you ever thought you could be," Leavitt added.

"My View with Lara Trump" airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.

"I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future," Lara Trump, who is also the former Republican National Committee co-chair, previously said of her debut.

