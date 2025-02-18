'Who is Karoline Leavitt?' New Fox Nation special chronicles the rise of the Gen Z press secretary

Karoline Leavitt is already making her mark on the American people a month into being the White House press secretary. At the age of 27, the New Hampshire native is the first person from Gen Z to hold the critical title.

Fox Nation’s latest special "Who is Karoline Leavitt?" takes viewers behind the podium to see how the fiery member of the Trump team was able to climb to a national level in such a short amount of time.

The documentary details Leavitt’s creation of her school’s broadcasting club, becoming the first person in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, and her time working for the White House.

Leavitt attended Saint Anselm College, a liberal arts school in Manchester, New Hampshire, on an athletic scholarship to play softball. Only a few months into her time there, now-President Donald Trump launched his first bid for the White House and attended a primary debate at the school.

MEDIA CAN'T KEEP UP WITH ‘GOOD NEWS’ FLOWING FROM TRUMP WHITE HOUSE, KAROLINE LEAVITT SAYS

"I think the fact that she studied politics and communication at university has made her really professional from a very early age," said New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, a voice from the documentary.

Leavitt started her political journey interning for the White House in the correspondence office. Later, she joined the staff as an assistant press secretary, watching former White House press secretary – now "Outnumbered" host – Kayleigh McEnany.

"You got to see it from the sidelines, one of the best press secretaries that we’ve ever had from either party," said "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Charlie Hurt. "In terms of the ability for her to consume massive amounts of information, condense it down into a form that is easily communicated and do it in a way that is effective."

The Fox Nation special explains Leavitt’s run for a New Hampshire congressional seat, where she beat other Republicans in the primary, before ultimately losing to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election. But she eventually caught the eye of President Donald Trump as he was preparing for his third campaign.

Now known for her confident and information-led briefings, Leavitt is already shaking up typical White House communications. She’s worked to bring new voices to the White House, implementing a rotating "new media" seat near her podium to allow non-traditional media outlets and sources to receive information from the Trump administration first-hand.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

As President Donald Trump implements his bold agenda, he is relying on forceful and assertive advocates who can defend his policies. As the special explores, this Gen Z powerhouse may end up being his most effective messenger.

"Who is Karoline Leavitt?" is now streaming on Fox Nation.