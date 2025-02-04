Media can’t keep up with ‘good news’ flowing from Trump White House, Karoline Leavitt says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt believes the mainstream media can’t keep up with the "good news" flowing out of President Trump’s White House.

Trump has been on a whirlwind since taking office last month, signing a flurry of executive orders to make good on campaign promises while simultaneously irking the left. Leavitt joined Fox News Channel’s "Hannity" on Monday to explain that Trump is making her job quite simple.

"I work for a president who is getting things done, who is delivering on the promises he made to the American people and who speaks the truth," Leavitt told Sean Hannity.

TRUMP SCORES BIG LEGAL WIN AGAINST PULITZER PRIZE BOARD MEMBERS AS LAWSUIT MOVES TO DISCOVERY

"It’s easy to do a good job when you are acting on common sense and you are speaking the truth," she added. "That’s exactly what President Trump is doing every single day."

Hannity then noted that Canada, Mexico, Panama, Denmark, Colombia and Venezuela have "caved" to Trump in recent days and the killing of ISIS terrorists didn’t receive a ton of coverage from the legacy media.

"That’s right, there is so much good news, so much winning out of the Trump White House right now that the mainstream legacy media can’t keep up with it," Leavitt said.

TRUMP COULD BE ON THE VERGE OF LEGAL VICTORY AGAINST CBS AS SETTLEMENT SPECULATION HEATS UP

"President Trump is signing executive order after executive order delivering on promise after promise and implementing fundamental change of our bloated bureaucracy and our corrupt government here in Washington," Leavitt continued. "He was given a once-in-a-generation mandate by the American people to govern and to fundamentally transform Washington, and that’s exactly what he is doing."

Leavitt referred to former President Biden’s time in the White House as "four years of chaos and mayhem," and said it's refreshing to once again have a president who is standing up for America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is what it looks like when you have a leader of our great nation who uses the leverage of the United States, to understand that since our nation’s founding, we have been viewed as that shining light on the hill," she said. "We have been viewed, rightfully so, as the best, proudest country in the world and President Trump is not afraid to say that or to use that for the American people’s benefit."