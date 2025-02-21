Here's what happened during President Donald Trump's 5th week in office

President Donald Trump and his administration continued to advance negotiations with Ukraine and Russia this week in an attempt to reach a peace deal to end the conflict between the two countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met with Russian officials in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss ways to end the war, while U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg met with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv about a peace deal on Wednesday.

The meetings increased tension between the U.S. and Ukraine when Ukrainian Volodymyr President Zelenskyy told reporters in Turkey that "nobody decides anything behind our back," claiming Ukraine wasn’t invited to the meeting between the U.S. and Russia. Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine won’t agree to a deal unless Ukraine is part of the talks.

TRUMP'S FRUSTRATIONS WITH ZELENKSYY ESCALATE AS US TURNS UP PRESSURE ON UKRAINE TO REACH PEACE DEAL

In response, both Trump and Zelenskyy exchanged barbs. Although Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Trump insinuated that Ukraine started the war and called Zelenskyy a "dictator." Meanwhile, Zelenskyy claimed Trump was dispersing Russian "disinformation."

Even so, the Trump administration has defended its decision to meet with Russia, claiming it’s necessary to advance the negotiations.

"How are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia?" Vice President JD Vance said at the Conservative Political Action Conference near the nation's capital on Thursday. "You've got to talk to everybody involved in the fighting. If you actually want to bring the conflict to a close."

Here’s what also happened this week at the White House:

Weeding out unconstitutional regulations

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday requiring federal agencies to assess regulations that could violate the Constitution as the administration seeks to cut red tape.

Senior administration officials told Fox News Digital the order is first of its kind and an attempt to ensure the government isn't weaponized against the American people. It will require agencies to submit a list to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) within the next 60 days of all regulations that could be unconstitutional.

OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will oversee the effort and examine federal agencies’ regulations.

TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER INSTRUCTING AGENCIES TO HUNT DOWN REGULATIONS THAT VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION

DOGE officials at federal agencies will compose an inventory of regulations that could violate the Constitution and deliver the list to OMB. After the 60 days, the OIRA will go through the list of regulations and make individual decisions on which are unconstitutional and will launch the process of repealing the regulations on a case-by-case basis.

OIRA oversees executive branch regulations, while the newly created DOGE aims to eliminate government waste, fraud and spending.

Expanding IVF coverage

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday requesting the Domestic Policy Council examine ways to make in vitro fertilization, known as IVF, more affordable and accessible for Americans.

"Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000," the executive order said. "Providing support, awareness, and access to affordable fertility treatments can help these families navigate their path to parenthood with hope and confidence."

‘PROMISES KEPT’: TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO ‘AGGRESSIVELY’ MAKE IVF MORE AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE

The assistant to the president for domestic policy will provide policy recommendations with the goal of "protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment" within 90 days.

Ending taxpayer funding for illegal immigrants

Trump also signed an executive order that ensures tax-payer benefits do not go toward illegal immigrants in an attempt to better protect the interests of American citizens.

The directive requires federal agencies to determine if any federally funded programs are providing financial benefits to illegal immigrants and immediately take "corrective action" so that these federal funds don’t bolster illegal immigration. Likewise, the order instructs agencies to implement stricter eligibility verification to ensure that these benefits don’t go to those in the U.S. illegally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order did not identify specific benefits, and notes that illegal immigrants are largely barred from qualifying for welfare programs. However, the order states without providing evidence that past administrations have "repeatedly undercut the goals of that law, resulting in the improper expenditure of significant taxpayer resources."

"My Administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans," the order states.

"President Trump is committed to safeguarding Federal public benefits for American citizens who are truly in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans," a White House fact sheet on the executive order said.