©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump reacts to Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden: I hope it's false 'for his sake'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
President Trump told 'Fox &amp; Friends' he hopes allegations of&nbsp;sexual misconduct against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are false 'for his sake'

President Trump said Friday that he hopes allegations of sexual misconduct against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and presumptive nominee Joe Biden are false "for his sake."

In a phone interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, the president said that he had gotten to "see a piece" of former Senate staffer Tara Reade's interview with Megyn Kelly Thursday night and came to the conclusion that the former vice president has "got to fight that battle."

While new information about Reade's accounts continues to drip out, Biden has vehemently denied her charges.

"I've had battles too where I've had false accusations many times," he pointed out. "I think you understand that."

"We had one recently — a woman in Florida made an accusation and it was one time. It was on a camera and the judge is furious," he remarked. "It went to court because I'm not going to ... they made a false accusation."

In this March 10, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"It went to court and proved my case 100 percent. I got lucky," he told the "Friends" hosts. "Somebody was taping a meeting."

"Are you saying [that] what [Tara Reade is] saying is false?" asked Earhardt.

"I don't know if it's false or not," he replied.

1996 court doc reveals Tara Reade told ex-husband about sexual harassment in Joe Biden's officeVideo

"I mean, Joe is going to have to be able to prove whatever he has to prove or she has to prove it, but that's a battle he has to fight,"  Trump stated.

"I've had many false accusations made. I can tell you that, many. And, maybe it is a false accusation," he added.

"Frankly, I hope it is, for his sake," Trump concluded.

To date, over 20 women have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

