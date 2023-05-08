President Biden ripped for defending Hunter on looming charges: 'Lied to us about his son over and over again'

The Justice Department is reportedly nearing a decision to charge Hunter Biden on federal tax-and-gun-related charges.

The first son has been under federal investigation since 2018 for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

President Biden was asked how the potential looming charges would impact his presidency in an interview last Friday with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

"First of all, my son's done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him and, it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him," Biden explained.

HUNTER BIDEN ATTORNEYS MEET WITH DOJ OFFICIALS AMID ONGOING FEDERAL PROBE

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Biden for his remarks, saying he knows his son Hunter "lied" and made a false statement when he was filling out a gun application.

"Joe Biden knows, just like everyone else, that he lied on that pistol permit application. Joe Biden, the man who wants to make sure none of us have guns, thinks it's OK for his son, who was a drug addict, to file a pistol permit application, get a gun, then throw it out in a garbage can near a school," Pirro argued Monday on "The Five."

The Hunter Biden investigation has been ongoing for nearly five years but no indictments have been made. An IRS whistleblower came forward in April alleging the investigation is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

Pirro added that if the DOJ has the evidence needed to indict Hunter Biden, they should "go forward with it."

"They have the evidence. That's why there have been two whistleblowers, one from October 2022 and one from last month. Whistleblowers who have documents and evidence because they are not being allowed to come forward and testify," she said.

JOE BIDEN ‘WAS AWARE’ AND POTENTIALLY ’INVOLVED' IN SON HUNTER'S CRONY BUSINESS DEALINGS: WHISTLEBLOWERS

"This is a long-standing investigation because of all the problems and all of the hurdles that they're trying to get over. Joe Biden has lied to us about his son over and over again. He lied when he said he knew nothing about his son's overseas business dealings and he lied about his son's laptop when he went on a presidential debate to interfere with a presidential election and say 51 intelligence agents say it's Russian disinformation . That White House or that hopeful White House orchestrated that letter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. expressed his frustration that the case is still ongoing nearly five years later.

"If he's [Hunter] done something wrong, let's get on with it. Let's make the charges and let him confront those charges. And it appears from what his father said, the president, is that he's going to plead innocent to these charges, that the young man has done nothing wrong," Ford said. "But whatever the case, the country doesn't deserve to have to go through all this. If he's done something wrong, present the case and let's move on."