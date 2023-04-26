Hunter Biden attorneys meet with DOJ officials amid ongoing federal probe

Attorneys for President Biden’s son Hunter Biden met with officials with the Department of Justice Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into the first son, Fox News has learned.

Several of Hunter Biden's attorneys were present at the DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime-Biden attorney Chris Clark.

Lawyers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware were present, but it was not clear if U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss was there.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clark's office and the DOJ for comment.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018. Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation.

BLINKEN AND WIFE EMAILED FREQUENTLY WITH HUNTER BIDEN, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT ROLE IN LAPTOP COVER STORY

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He has not been charged with any crimes. Wednesday’s meeting with DOJ officials came after attorneys for Hunter Biden requested an update in the federal probe.

Last week, a career IRS employee sought whistleblower protections in alleging that the investigation into the younger Biden was being mishandled.

Fox News was previously told that Wednesday's meeting had nothing to do with the whistleblower allegations.

Fox has also learned that Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One source said the meeting was not necessarily a signal that the U.S. Attorney was prepared to decide soon on whether to prosecutor Hunter Biden.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.