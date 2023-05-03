Expand / Collapse search
Federal prosecutors near decision on Hunter Biden probe: report

The report comes after attorneys for Hunter Biden met with officials from the Justice Department last week

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to charge President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a four-year investigation involving tax- and gun-related violations. 

Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is near a decision in the case, but the exact timetable remains unclear. 

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives with wife Melissa Cohen Biden prior to President Biden awarding Presidential Medals of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022.    (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

WHITE HOUSE DODGES QUESTION ON BIDEN REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE HIS ‘SEVENTH GRANDCHILD’

The report comes after attorneys for the First Son met with officials from the Department of Justice last week. Several of the younger Biden’s attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

