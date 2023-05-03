Federal prosecutors near decision on Hunter Biden probe: report

Federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to charge President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a four-year investigation involving tax- and gun-related violations.

Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is near a decision in the case, but the exact timetable remains unclear.

The report comes after attorneys for the First Son met with officials from the Department of Justice last week. Several of the younger Biden’s attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.