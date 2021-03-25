Hunter Biden gun incident at market in 2018 led to police investigation

Police responded to a 2018 incident in which a gun owned by Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, was thrown in a trash can outside of a market in Delaware, sources tell Fox News.

The story was first reported by The Blaze last year and then again by Politico on Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the Oct. 23, 2018 police report told Fox News that it indicated that Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden's late son Beau, who was in a relationship with Hunter at the time, threw a gun owned by Hunter in a dumpster behind a market that is near a school.

A firearm transaction report reviewed by Fox News indicates that Hunter Biden purchased a gun earlier that month.

HUNTER BIDEN PROBE 'ACTIVE AND ONGOING' WITHOUT WHITE HOUSE INTERFERENCE: SOURCES

The owner of the market confirmed to Fox News that the Delaware State Police were called to the market on Oct. 23, 2018.

"We did the right thing and called the police," the market's owner said.

The owner also said that the market turned over its surveillance tape to the police.

The Delaware State Police referred Fox News to the Delaware Attorney General's Office when asked about an Oct. 23, 2018 incident involving Hunter Biden, saying that the investigation had been referred to the state AG. The state police said Fox News would need to file a public records request to obtain the police report.

Politico and The Blaze reported that nobody was charged or arrested as a result of the incident.

The Delaware AG's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

On the firearm transaction report reviewed by Fox News, Hunter Biden answered in the negative to a question that asked if he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

Politico also reported that on the police report of the incident at the market, Hunter Biden told police that the market had suspicious employees working for it, who the police report describes as "Mexican males."

"Yea, probably illegal," Hunter Biden told police, according to Politico, when asked about those individuals.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.