Black communities are not 'monolithic' like the far left believes, says former NYPD lieutenant

The African American community definitely wants police in their neighborhoods, said former NYPD Lt. Dr. Darrin Porcher on Friday, reacting to a Gallup poll on the subject.

“The African American community is under siege. They’re not as monolithic as what is being perceived by these far-left groups that are telling the slogans of defunding the police or 'de-policing,'” Porcher told “Fox & Friends.”

EX-ATLANTA COP ACCUSED OF KILLING RAYSHARD BROOKS SUES CITY, MAYOR OVER FIRING

More than 80% of Black Americans favor a police presence in their area equal to current levels or more, according to the findings of a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

When asked if they wanted the police to spend more time, the same amount of time or less time in their neighborhoods, 61% of Black adults surveyed prefer the presence remain the same. The finding is similar to U.S. adults at 67% and White Americans, of which 71% preferred authorities spend the same amount of time in their area.

Around 20% of Black people polled said they would like to see an increased police presence compared to 19% of respondents who favor the police spend less time in their area. Asian Americans were more likely to want less police presence in their neighborhoods with 28%, according to the findings.

Porcher said communities “plagued by gun violence and homicide” are “being destroyed.”

“We clearly need more police in these communities and not a defunding or less policing," said Porcher, calling out congresswoman and potential VP choice Karen Bass, D-Calif., and others on the left for claiming they know what minority communities want.

