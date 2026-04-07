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Popular far-left streamer unleashes profane tirade against Vietnamese communist refugee in resurfaced vid

The video appeared to have been deleted from Hasan Piker's Twitch stream

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Concha slams Ro Khanna’s ‘pathetic’ defense of appearance with anti-Israel commentator Hasan Piker Video

Concha slams Ro Khanna’s ‘pathetic’ defense of appearance with anti-Israel commentator Hasan Piker

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticizes Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. for refusing to apologize for appearing on a podcast with Hasan Piker, a commentator who has previously justified 9/11 and used antisemitic rhetoric.

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A previously-deleted video of far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker launching several F-bombs against a Vietnamese refugee resurfaced on X Tuesday.

The video featured Piker reacting on a livestream to a 2020 BBC video featuring Vietnamese refugee Bach Hac explaining why her community largely supported President Donald Trump.

"As Vietnamese refugees, we have endured suffering under the communist regime," she said.

WHO IS HASAN PIKER? MEET THE FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO IS STIRRING UP CONTROVERSY ONLINE AND DIVIDING DEMOCRATS

Hasan Piker

Hasan Piker has become a popular figure among the Democratic Party. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Her comments set off Piker, who had previously described communism as the "end goal" of socialism, leading him to blast Hac and tell her to "go back" to South Vietnam.

"F--- you, dude," Piker said. "I mean, seriously. F--- you old lady. Shut the f--- up you stupid f------ idiotic old lady with your stupid f------ gamer headset. Who has f---ed you harder, America or f------ Ho Chi Minh? Suck my d--- old lady. Goddamn dude. F--- this refugee. F--- this South Vietnamese motherf------, whatever, like Christian supremacist psychotic f------ refugee living in America now and able to talk that s---. Why don't you go back and live in f------ South Vietnam in the same conditions if that's your perspective?"

When Piker addressed comments telling him to "be careful," Piker doubled down on his attack.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRAT DEFENDS APPEARING WITH HASAN PIKER, DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PODCASTER'S CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS

Hasan Piker

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, addressed his supporters after the historic mayoral election victory on Tuesday night, November 4, 2025, in New York City, United States. Famous online streamer Hasan Piker attends Mamdani's election watch party. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I f------ hate these people, dude," Piker said.

The video appears to have been taken from one of Piker's livestreams and has since been deleted, though it is unclear when.

Fox News Digital reached out to Piker for comment.

Piker has become a growing influential figure within the Democratic Party, scheduling campaign events with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee. Progressive stars like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have also appeared on Piker's show.

MEDIA TAPS TWITCH STAR WHO TOLD VIEWERS TO 'KILL' REPUBLICANS FOR COMMENT ON CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION

Abdul El Sayed, left, pictured alongside Hasan Piker, right.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defended campaigning with Hasan Piker. (Evan Cobb for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

This support came despite Piker's history of controversial statements, such as claiming America "deserved" 9/11 or his efforts to downplay the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. He has been quoted claiming Hamas was "a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state" of Israel and that it "doesn’t matter if f------ rapes happened on October 7."

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Other Democratic politicians have criticized Piker as antisemitic and have called on the party to distance itself from the Twitch streamer.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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