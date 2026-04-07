Popular far-left streamer unleashes profane tirade against Vietnamese communist refugee in resurfaced vid

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A previously-deleted video of far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker launching several F-bombs against a Vietnamese refugee resurfaced on X Tuesday.

The video featured Piker reacting on a livestream to a 2020 BBC video featuring Vietnamese refugee Bach Hac explaining why her community largely supported President Donald Trump.

"As Vietnamese refugees, we have endured suffering under the communist regime," she said.

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Her comments set off Piker, who had previously described communism as the "end goal" of socialism, leading him to blast Hac and tell her to "go back" to South Vietnam.

"F--- you, dude," Piker said. "I mean, seriously. F--- you old lady. Shut the f--- up you stupid f------ idiotic old lady with your stupid f------ gamer headset. Who has f---ed you harder, America or f------ Ho Chi Minh? Suck my d--- old lady. Goddamn dude. F--- this refugee. F--- this South Vietnamese motherf------, whatever, like Christian supremacist psychotic f------ refugee living in America now and able to talk that s---. Why don't you go back and live in f------ South Vietnam in the same conditions if that's your perspective?"

When Piker addressed comments telling him to "be careful," Piker doubled down on his attack.

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"I f------ hate these people, dude," Piker said.

The video appears to have been taken from one of Piker's livestreams and has since been deleted, though it is unclear when.

Fox News Digital reached out to Piker for comment.

Piker has become a growing influential figure within the Democratic Party, scheduling campaign events with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee. Progressive stars like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have also appeared on Piker's show.

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This support came despite Piker's history of controversial statements, such as claiming America "deserved" 9/11 or his efforts to downplay the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. He has been quoted claiming Hamas was "a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state" of Israel and that it "doesn’t matter if f------ rapes happened on October 7."

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Other Democratic politicians have criticized Piker as antisemitic and have called on the party to distance itself from the Twitch streamer.