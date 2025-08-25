Twitch star Hasan Piker calls communism the 'honorable end goal' of socialism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker defended communism as the "honorable end goal" of socialism and the redistribution of goods to the working class on Wednesday.

Piker sat down with comedian Hasan Minhaj on his podcast where the two discussed progressive issues, including the definition of socialism.

"Socialism is redefining and reorienting the classist politics that we currently have away from the capital-owning class, owning both the means of production and virtually every facet of power and redistributing it in a democratic fashion back to the largest class, the working class," Piker said.

"How is socialism different than communism?" Minhaj asked.

"Communism is supposed to be the end stage," Piker said. "It's like the final goal. It's like the final evolution, a stateless, moneyless, classless society. A borderless society. We've never really had communism. I know people will just jokingly sometimes say, ‘Real communism has never been tried.’ But that literally has never existed."

Piker acknowledged that communist parties have existed in places like China and Cuba, but he insisted that there has never been a "communist formation."

He added that he doesn’t consider being called a "communist" an insult, since he believes communism is an admirable goal.

"I wouldn't say I'm a communist, but when people call me that, I don't really care because I'm, like, I think that's pretty cool. It's ‘Star Trek.’ It's the ‘Star Trek’ universe. They have a moneyless society. I feel as though that is definitely an honorable end goal to reach where we have all of our needs met," Piker said.

Piker, a 33-year-old Turkish-American commentator who lives in California and grew up in Istanbul, is a former producer for the far-left internet commentary program, "The Young Turks," and is the nephew of its co-creator, Cenk Uygur. His Twitch streams regularly hit over a million views and often have as many as 30,000 viewers at a given time.

In his videos, Piker has been known to push controversial views, such as downplaying Hamas’ actions during the Oct. 7 terror attacks and claiming that the U.S. "deserved" 9/11.

Despite his outspoken support for socialism, Piker came under controversy in 2021 after it was revealed that he bought a nearly $3 million home in West Hollywood. He defended his purchase on social media, suggesting it was part of living in Los Angeles.

"Pretty much what everyone’s argument reduces to. i live in la. the housing market here is f---ed. why is the argument that i should keep renting or that i should go gentrify somewhere else? will this solve the problems? no. ppl are mad cus lefty w house. that’s it," he wrote.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.