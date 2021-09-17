Pompeo on Gen. Milley's calls to China: Narrative about Trump's final weeks 'fundamentally false'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with "Fox & Friends" Friday, and sounded off on the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. Pompeo blasted Milley over his phone calls with China in the final days of the Trump presidency, saying it would be "tragic" if Milley promised Beijing to alert them before a potential U.S. attack.

MILLEY SPOKESMAN DEFENDS CALLS WITH CHINA AS 'VITAL' TO 'AVOIDING UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OR CONFLICT'

POMPEO: Well, I’m always skeptical about Bob Woodward. We will begin there. But if he did that. If General Milley called and told the Chinese Communist Party I promise you I will give you a holler before we attack, this is something that is deeply inconsistent with his responsibility. He is not even in the chain of command, it would have been a tragic, horrible thing to do. He will have to account and explain what he said to the Chinese Communist Party. …

The whole narrative that there was this risk that we were going to go do something crazy, is just fundamentally false. It’s what the left wants us to believe. The idea that in his last weeks, the president was running around contemplating which countries to use nuclear weapons against. It didn’t happen. It's untrue, so anybody who was calling adversaries telling them ‘don’t worry, everything is fine,' was reacting to something that didn’t exist.

