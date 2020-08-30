Pollster says Republicans, Democrats did not do ‘effective job’ laying out policy at conventions: ‘I don’t know who’s going to win’

The Republican and Democratic National Conventions put the spotlight on President Trump and nominee Joe Biden but pollster Frank Luntz told Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” that neither party did enough to address future policy.

“It's very easy to define what the Republicans are against,” he said. “And you can say that they're for freedom, for personal responsibility, for accountability. But that's not specifics.”

Luntz said during the DNC, Biden did not speak about policy at all, and at the RNC, Trump only spoke about policy over the last four years.

“They did not do an effective job at explaining what Donald Trump is going to do if he's awarded the election,” he said. “The Democrats did an excellent job in prosecuting Donald Trump as a person. And so I think that this election is going to be Trump the person versus Biden's policies. And I don't know who's going to win.”

The president’s 70-minute speech at night four of the RNC didn’t communicate what another four years of Trump will look like, Luntz said.

“I don't think that they made the case for the next four years,” he said. “I think they made the case for what had been happening in America up through the first of March. But just as they did not address COVID, the Democrats did not address the violence in the streets.”

Luntz said it’s “wise” that Trump is visiting Kenosha, Wis., and directly addressing the crisis, where riots have been destroying the city since a Black man was shot by police. But between both parties, he said, there’s not enough focus on the future.

Voting in November continues to raise concern, but Luntz emphasized that he’s “deathly scared” for how votes will be tallied since Republicans are being pushed to vote at the ballot box and Democrats via mail.

“You can have a situation where Donald Trump wins on election night but because of all the things that happened, the days that follow that Joe Biden is declared the winner,” he said. “I am scared, deathly scared of what's going to happen to our democracy if we have one president on Tuesday evening and a different president Thursday or Friday."

"We already saw what we went through in the year 2000 when it was too close to call. We are much angrier now, much more divided now," he concluded. "God help us if that's the situation."