Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes

On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats

He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed.

Silver’s initial point appeared to mirror a prominent critique of Biden’s plan – that it was policy specifically designed to buy more Democratic votes, at the economic expense of the rest of the country.

On Wednesday, the polling data site founder tweeted that that student loan "relief" plan focuses on helping people in the "Democratic coalition."

He wrote, "The thing about student loan debt relief is that, while other policies would be more economically progressive, it fairly efficiently redistributes well-being toward people in the Democratic coalition."

He described the coalition as, "Youngish, middle-class-ish college/grad school attendees" and recognized that is "a *very* D group."

In a subsequent tweet, Silver stated that targeting this group makes Biden’s plan a "very ‘transactional’ piece of public policy, directly serving the interests of the people who elected you."

Though Silver didn’t condemn or disparage the politics of such a transactional policy. He claimed it’s "extremely common, though, in the same way that, say, the Trump tax cuts were," preempting criticism of the handout plan that may have come from Trump supporters.

Still conservatives, including GOP deputy communications director Nathan Brand, pushed back on Silver’s last point. Brand tweeted, "More than 80% of Americans benefited from the Trump tax cuts. Only 13% of Americans have student loan debt. Plus, Trump worked with congress… Biden just came back from vacation."

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi pushed back on the Trump tax cut claim as well, tweeting, "It's not the same, whatsoever. If Trump had unilaterally (and unconstitutionally) signed an EO ‘forgiving’ corporate loans for only select industries, & then transferred responsibility of payment to taxpayers, then yes. But tax cuts were legislation that members could vote on."

Others on Twitter, like conservative radio host Tara Servatius appeared amazed at the fact that Silver was admitting that Biden was buying votes with the handout. She tweeted, "DEMOCRAT POLLSTER ADMITS THEY'RE SHAKING DOWN THE WORKING CLASS TO PAY FOR HANDOUTS FOR THEIR ECONOMICALLY ELITE VOTERS. They just did this with tax subsidies for $56,000+ electric vehicles, too. They are enslaving us."

The Cato Institute’s Michael F. Cannon summed up Silver’s assessment of Biden’s handout, tweeting, "Politics: the art of taking from your people to give to our people."