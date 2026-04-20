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Politics

Cory Booker can't decide if he's a tough guy or Jesus follower

The New Jersey senator has a long history of fiery rhetoric that critics say contradicts his professed Christian love

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Fired up Cory Booker rallies 'foot soldiers' at Michigan Democratic convention Video

Fired up Cory Booker rallies 'foot soldiers' at Michigan Democratic convention

Cory Booker gave a fiery sermon-style speech, urging Democrats to be "foot soldiers" for democracy as "darkness" spreads.

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Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is once again facing criticism for deploying aggressive, "bombastic" rhetoric that critics argue contradicts his self-professed commitment to loving his enemies as dictated by his Christian faith.

During a Michigan Democratic Women’s Caucus fundraiser over the weekend, a passionate Booker delivered an anecdote about an elderly man guiding drivers through road hazards during a storm. He then pivoted to a high-volume call to action, urging "foot soldiers of our democracy" to defy the Trump administration.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is a storm in our nation! There is darkness and wind. People are getting hurt. What we need is not from on high. We need foot soldiers of our democracy who, in times of trial, are willing to stand up," Booker shouted. "Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? Will you stand up for our elders? And will you stand together, unified, strong, be the hope that people need? We are Democrats! It’s time for a new deal! It’s time to redeem the dream of America!"

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Sen. Cory Booker being interviewed at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is interviewed by Fox News Digital at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, in Manchester, N.H. on Nov. 14, 2025. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

This rhetorical style is familiar to many of his critics, who have long accused the senator of engaging in tone-deaf grandstanding. For years, opponents have labeled him "Spartacus," a moniker born from his conduct during the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. At the time, Booker claimed he was risking Senate expulsion by releasing documents he believed were confidential—an act he dramatically described as his own "I am Spartacus" moment. It was later revealed that the documents had already been cleared for public release.

Critics point to this incident as part of a larger, ongoing contradiction: Booker frequently emphasizes a message of love and unity, yet simultaneously embraces fiery, combative language when discussing political adversaries.

Booker has spoken often over the years about his Christian faith and inspiration from Jesus Christ. In 2018, he said in an interview, "The life of Jesus is very impactful to me and very important to me. He lived a life committed to dealing with issues of the poor and the sick." During his Democratic presidential campaign in 2020, he said Christ was at the center of his life and believed in "radical love" for all.

In March, NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed Booker on this apparent dichotomy, playing a clip from 2016 in which the senator declared, "I love Donald Trump. I’m going to say that. I don’t want to answer his hate with hate. I’m not going to answer his darkness with darkness. I love him."

When Welker asked, "Do you still love Donald Trump?" Booker replied, "I’m a Christian, and my faith is very clear: Love your enemies, love your adversaries. Never let someone pull you so low as to hate them. That doesn't mean I won't fight him with ferocity to try to defend and protect people's health care and public education."

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Senator Cory Booker speaking at a press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. was confronted last month about previous comments where he said he loved President Donald Trump.  (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

However, this "ferocity" is precisely what his detractors find problematic. Last year, Booker accused fellow Democratic senators of complicity for failing to take a harder line against Donald Trump, labeling him an "authoritarian leader."

"That is complicity with an authoritarian leader who is trashing our country," Booker argued at the time. "It is time for Democrats to have a backbone. It's time for us to fight."

The approach has not always resonated with his peers or political commentators. During an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," contributor Mike Barnicle dismissed the performance, remarking, "Well, it’s great theater that we just saw. Cory Booker, a good guy, standing up and yelling on the floor of the United States Senate."

Booker's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

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Sen. Cory Booker speaking during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the news conference on Rep. LaMonica McIver outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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