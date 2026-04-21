Kamala Harris torches own party members invested in holding on to their 'title,' admits, 'I am exhausted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris torched members of her own party on Sunday and said she was "exhausted" by those only concerned with their titles.

The former vice president was asked about how the Democratic Party could earn back the trust of Black women.

"First of all, the party has got to understand that the voices of true leaders in the community must be the priority and not those people who've been holding on to these titles and are full-time invested in preserving their title at the expense of actually getting anything done," Harris said at The Root's Power Rising event.

"I am exhausted by these people," she continued, noting that she was the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. "AOC can tell you about the number of people, including Democrats, who will walk around the Capitol with their flag pin and all their interns running behind them, and they will just think they are so important."

KAMALA HARRIS HINTS AT POSSIBLE 2028 RUN, SAYS SOME CALL HER 'MOST QUALIFIED CANDIDATE EVER'

She argued that accountability needed to be part of the work.

"It's been a bit controversial, but one of the things I've been saying is this. As I have reflected on what has been going on, I've come to the realization that part of the issue is part of the frailty, I think, of human nature for some is they are purely transactional people," Harris said.

The former vice president said it was okay for Black women to be "transactional" too.

"They're not pretending to be grounded in morals or values or principles," Harris said. "They're not pretending. They're literally not pretending. They're in it for what they can get out of it. Their mantra is, 'I'm going to get mine.' I think it's okay for us to be a bit transactional, too, and to say, 'I'm going to get mine also.'"

HOUSE DEM DESCRIBES AWKWARD PAST ENCOUNTER WITH HARRIS: 'SHE JUST WALKED AWAY FROM ME'

She went on to argue that Democrats shouldn't just count on Black women to be the backbone of the party because of their value system, ethics and sense of civic duty.

"They will vote because of high level of character, which is to say, I must conduct myself in a way that I honor the ancestors and all who have sacrificed before me. And so I will vote because it is my duty for all that paved the path for me to be here," she said. "But they count on that. And I'm saying, plus, they should count on the fact we're going to expect, and they're going to have to know when they start counting on the vote. It's because they better produce if they win."

Harris has recently revealed she is thinking about running in 2028.

The former VP made multiple stops in South Carolina last week, one of the key early-voting states in the Democratic Party's nominating calendar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

When asked about why the U.S. has yet to elect a woman to the presidency and what the country needed to change, Harris touted the 2024 race results as the "closest presidential race in the history of the race for president."

"One of the top three closest races ever, and we had 107 days to do what we did, and it was that close," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She said the country is ready to elect a woman to the presidency.

"I just try to not let other people's problems be my problem, in terms of believing and knowing and acting on who can do what. And that's where I land on that," she said.