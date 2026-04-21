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Virginia Tech Hokies

Skydiver who crashed into Virginia Tech scoreboard says jumbotron saved lives

Pasha Palanker says a 26-pound flag anchor could have hurt fans before crosswinds sent him into scoreboard

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Veteran skydiver speaks out after Virginia Tech scoreboard crash Video

Veteran skydiver speaks out after Virginia Tech scoreboard crash

Pasha Palanker, a military veteran and parachute demonstrator, shares his harrowing experience after crashing into the Virginia Tech scoreboard during a spring football game on Saturday. Palanker explains that unexpected wind gusts exceeding safety limits caused him to lose control. He credits the scoreboard with saving his life, noting he would have fallen to his death or into the stands otherwise.

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A skydiver who crashed into the scoreboard at Virginia Tech on Saturday said the structure saved his life and the lives of fans after sudden wind gusts pushed him off course and left him hanging above Lane Stadium.

Pasha Palanker, a veteran parachutist and Purple Heart recipient, told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday that gusts of wind much stronger than anticipated nearly sent him, along with the massive American flag attached to him and its anchor, careening into the stands at the spring football game.

A skydiver attempting to land during strong winds at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

A skydiver attempts to land during strong winds before the Virginia Tech spring football game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., on April 18, 2026. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire)

"That 1,100-square-foot flag is anchored by a 26-pound weight, which — that would have hurt some of the fans sitting in the stands," he said.

"And as I was looking for a way out to land somewhere outside the stadium, a crosswind shear gusting at 27 knots which is — our limit is 14 knots — picked up that flag as you see in the video and sent me into that jumbotron."

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A viral video shows Palanker crash into the scoreboard, where he remained suspended for about 20 minutes while awaiting rescue. He praised the fire department's quick response time.

A paratrooper crashing into a jumbotron at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

A paratrooper crashed into the jumbotron at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., before the Virginia Tech spring football game on April 18, 2026, after high winds blew him off course. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire)

Palanker said he has performed more than 1,100 jumps and has never experienced anything like this. He said the jump would have been canceled if the windy weather had been forecast.

"This is not something you can train for," he remarked.

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His arm is now in a sling due to shoulder injuries he sustained in the crash, but he said it could have been much worse.

"You can't see from this angle [in the video], but there's a road between the jumbotron and the stadium, and it's a long way down. It was a long way down and had I not stayed on that jumbotron, I would have fallen to my death."

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He had to release the flag to prevent it from getting caught in the wind and dragging him to the ground, he told Fox News, and then he had to make sure the parachute itself didn't inflate again.

Despite his close brush with death at the Hokies game, Palanker said he will "absolutely" be skydiving again once his injury heals.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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