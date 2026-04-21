Gay country star defends viral video of baby asking for 'mama' after conservative backlash

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A gay country music songwriter and his husband said they were shocked after a viral video of their baby asking for "mama" drew online backlash.

Shane McAnally, 51, a Grammy Award winner behind dozens of No. 1 country songs, posted a video to Instagram last week of his husband, Michael Baum, playing with their son Texson, while asking whether he wanted "Dada" or "Pop."

The clip, captioned "Baby has 2 dads...chose neither," shows Baum asking Texson, "Who do you want, Dada or Pop?" The baby says, "Mama, mama."

The two men laugh as Baum asks the question again and the baby repeats, "Mama."

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After Baum responds, "No way, Jose," Texson begins to cry.

Baum then says, "There is no mama."

McAnally, speaking from behind the camera, adds, "You have dada or pop - two choices."

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Texson is the couple’s third child born through surrogacy. He joins twins Dylan and Dash, 12.

The April 14 video was reposted across social media, including by Right Angle News, where it drew 15 million views.

Some socially conservative commentators expressed outrage over the clip, arguing it highlighted deeper concerns about surrogacy and a child's biological need for a mother.

"This baby will never know the warmth and loving care of his mother, or any mother," Lila Rose, founder of pro-life organization Live Action, wrote on X. "And this was done by design, to serve the selfish desires of two adult men. God have mercy on this baby and on us for allowing this."

"Tells the baby he doesn’t have a mother. The baby cries while the man laughs. Being sold is a joke I guess? Why is this legal?" Josh Wood, executive director at children's rights organization Them Before Us, posted.

"These men laugh as the baby cries and says 'ma ma ma,'" conservative activist Chris Elston, better known as "Billboard Chris," wrote. "They think it’s funny because 'there is no mama.' This baby was designed to never have a mother so that two men could satisfy their selfish desires. It’s impossible for a normal person to watch this without instinctual disgust."

McAnally defended the post in comments to The Daily Mail, saying he was "appalled" by how some people interpreted the video.

"People have been saying some awful things... He's the happiest baby in the world," he told the outlet.

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McAnally said he and Baum intended the clip to be "self-deprecating" because most babies say "dada" before "mama."

"We found it hilarious," he added. "He's five months old, he obviously doesn't understand English."

The couple received support online as well. The website LGBTQNation called the video "sweet and silly" and criticized the conservative uproar. Another user wrote that the "m" sound is common for babies and they were giving the child all the love it deserved.

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Some social media users noted McAnally had posted a similar video before. In one Instagram post from December, McAnally showed his son appearing to frown after being told he has two dads, labeling the clip, "6-week-old homophobic baby."

McAnally did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.