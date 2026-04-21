Sean Hannity, Riley Gaines shows among podcasts joining FOX One's expanded streaming portfolio

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FOX One announced a significant expansion of its podcast portfolio on Monday that includes eight series from FOX News Media and Red Seat Ventures, inaugurating a curated offering on the streaming service.

Fox Corporation's direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX One, will add "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," "Ruthless," "The Riley Gaines Show," "Planet Tyrus" and "Will Cain Country," among others to its curated podcast offering.

The expanded lineup from Red Seat Ventures will feature "The Brett Cooper Show," "Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels," and "The President’s Daily Brief with Mike Baker."

FOX One began populating new episodes of the different series on April 20.

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"This podcast expansion is a great example of how we’re working across FOX to bring together best-in-class content from our businesses in new and exciting ways," Reagan Feeney, SVP, Content Strategy and Planning at FOX One, said in a statement. "By leveraging the strength of our partners at FOX News Media and Red Seat Ventures, we’re able to offer subscribers even more compelling voices and perspectives, all in one place, while continuing to build a platform that delivers real value to our audience."

This launch allows FOX One subscribers to stream video podcasts directly through the FOX One platform.

Hannity's podcast will air twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, delivering long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling figures across culture, business, sports, politics and beyond from the Fox News personality's studio in Florida.

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The "Ruthless" podcast, hosted by Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook, will populate new episodes three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

"Will Cain Country" debuts episodes daily, Monday-Friday, "The Riley Gaines Show" posts new episodes on Wednesday and Fridays, and "Planet Tyrus" releases episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"The Brett Cooper Show" publishes content Tuesday-Friday, Jillian Michaels' podcast releases episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays, and "The President's Daily Brief" will run on Saturdays.

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