Kash Patel clashes with NBC reporter over 'baseless' Atlantic story allegations at press conference

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FBI Director Kash Patel got into a heated exchange with NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly on Tuesday over his $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic for what he claims is a fraudulent story.

During a news conference with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on an indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patel was asked to comment on the story by The Atlantic, including security concerns over his alleged excessive drinking and frequent absences.

Patel denied that he's ever been intoxicated on the job and was about to leave the podium when Reilly asked Patel to clarify the claim that he believed he was fired by President Donald Trump after being temporarily unable to log in to the FBI's internal computer systems.

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"Let's have a survey. How many of you people believe that’s true?" Patel responded.

Reilly continued to ask the question which led Patel to launch into a tirade against the article's "baseless" reporting.

"The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened, and I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so. And every time you guys report false lies, every time you guys raise baseless questions when we are here to talk about the Southern Poverty Law Center’s $3 million decade-long scheme to fraudulently fleece Americans. You are off-topic," Patel remarked.

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Reilly insisted that it was a "straight-forward" question, leading the two to begin talking over each other.

"The simple answer to your question is you are lying," Patel insisted.

Patel went on to say that he was "never locked out" of the FBI's systems, though Reilly remarked that his defamation lawsuit suggested otherwise. Blanche eventually stepped in to cut Reilly off.

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"Stop, you’re being extraordinarily rude, and I know maybe that’s part of your profession, but please just stop. If you ask a question, he can answer it. And now you're interrupting me. Just a little bit of respect, man, just a tiny little bit. Try it some time," Blanche said before answering another question.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and NBC News for comment.