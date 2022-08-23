Kellyanne Conway: Biden is trying to buy votes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway sounded off on the Biden administration's plans to cancel billions in student loan debt Tuesday on "Hannity."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: It's not fair to the welders, the carpenters, the hairdressers, the people who chose to not go to college or who couldn't afford to stay in college. It's not fair for them. It's also not fair for the people who have paid off their student loans because they have made personal financial sacrifices to allow them to do that. It also is a complete farce. That they already passed something misnamed as the Inflation Reduction Act and turn around and are going to make inflation worse.

Obama economist Larry Summers and others are making this point, Sean, that you are going to make education more expensive by letting these colleges know that, oh every student basically has an extra $10,000, let's just tack it on in the beginning. But, in addition to that we are making things more expensive because they continue to spend money we don't have on things that we don't need.

