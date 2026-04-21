Candace Cameron Bure praises Bible event uniting Americans: 'Such an exciting time in history'

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Actress Candace Cameron Bure, known for her role as D.J. Tanner on the classic sitcom "Full House," told Fox News that God brings people peace as "America Reads the Bible" takes place in Washington, D.C.

The event, which has brought hundreds of people together, features more than 495 Christian leaders who gather to read the Bible aloud from cover to cover.

The seven-day event, held at the Museum of the Bible, commemorates America’s 250th birthday, and President Donald Trump participated Tuesday by reading 2 Chronicles 7:11-22.

"It is such an exciting time in history," Bure told "The Story" on Tuesday. "Never has this been done, to read the entire Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, in such a public platform, to join all Americans together. You said it, from entertainers to government officials, to pastors, to moms and dads, to educators, nurses — it's American people reminding ourselves of who God is in our life."

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Bure said it felt "honoring" to read the "holy words" of God and explained that the event is not about a bunch of perfect people coming together to read Scripture , but just the opposite.

"We're a bunch of imperfect people reminding ourselves that we need to be humble, and God is a God above all else," she said.

The actress told Fox News that Gen Z is "going back to the basics" and pondering where they can find true peace and joy.

"God gives us that peace overall when we follow His ways," Bure explained. "And so, more young people are realizing that. They are having encounters with God, and it is so exciting to see."

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Bure encouraged believers that God is a "patient" God and waits for His children with open arms.

"When you read the Bible in chronological order, it is the greatest love story you'll ever read in a book because He is so patient throughout the ages, throughout the years, and He's still patient with each and every one of us today, just waiting with open arms," she said. "So, He calls every one of us and all you have to do is call back to His name, and He's there."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.