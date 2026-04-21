Nike criticized for walking back Boston Marathon ad following ‘pace shaming’ backlash

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Nike is facing backlash after a now-viral Boston Marathon ad reading "Runners welcome. Walkers tolerated." drew criticism online for allegedly "pace-shaming" slower participants and those with disabilities.

"This is not OK. We should be building a more inclusive community, not isolating and belittling people that are a part of it," running coach Amy Gougler said in a TikTok post.

"As a run-walk runner, this is offensive," she added.

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"If I’m honest, [the ad] left me feeling uneasy..." wrote Boston-based Instagram user Dr. Hussain Al-Zubaidi.

"Many people taking on the marathon next week will walk all or part of it. For them, what does a message like this say? Does it inspire, or does it exclude?"

The sportswear giant responded to the backlash by emphasizing inclusivity, saying it wants more people to "feel welcome in running," regardless of "pace, experience or the distance."

"During race week in Boston, we put up a series of signs to encourage runners. One of them missed the mark," the company said.

"We took it down, and we’ll use this moment to do better and continue showing up for all runners."

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The controversy quickly spilled into the news cycle and became a flashpoint on Monday’s episode of "Gutfeld!," where panelists dismissed the backlash and criticized Nike for backing down.

"The only mistake Nike have made here is apologizing and climbing down," said Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Morgan argued marathons are, by definition, for runners.

"If you’re in a marathon, you should do what it says on the tin. You should run," he added.

Others echoed Morgan's view, with comedian Jeff Dye saying the backlash is overblown.

"I support people that walk in marathons. I think that's fine," he said.

"The outrage is insane. It's insane they apologized..."

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Co-host Kat Timpf questioned the legitimacy of the outrage.

"I just am trying to decide if the offense at this is real. It could not possibly be real," she said, adding, "That's what the shoes are for [running]. Can you not describe the shoes?"

X users similarly sounded off on the decision to pull the ad, with some arguing Nike shouldn't have backed down.

Will Ahmed, founder of wearable tech company WHOOP, said he would have stood by the ad.

"Nike’s DNA is winning and competition. It’s an ad for the Boston Marathon which is a RACE that is very hard to qualify for in a city that has a winning sports culture. Those details matter," he wrote.

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"The line was good in that it 'cut through' and got people talking about Nike. That’s the point of marketing. And I can guarantee you there’s a whole group of people in Boston who are runners and walkers alike that read it and loved it..."

Others struck a similar tone.

"People gotta lighten up," wrote former Forbes contributor and Ideasicle X founder Will Burns.

"That was a great ad coming from Nike. And I can't believe Nike backed down. Maybe their tagline should be updated to 'Just do it (unless it offends someone).'"

Nike has since replaced the ad with a more inclusive message: "Boston will always remind you, movement is what matters."