Fmr. disinfo czar Nina Jankowicz accuses Pelosi of spreading 'disinfo' in 'blatantly' wrong fundraising emails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, has used her fact-checking abilities to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for spreading false information in fundraising emails.

On Tuesday, Jankowicz, tweeted that Pelosi’s team put out a "blatant misrepresentation" of polling data in a recent fundraising email sent to the Speaker's constituents.

Jankowicz – the short-lived head of the Department of Homeland Security’s fact-checking arm – came across RealClearPolitics senior election analyst Sean Trende’s post exposing the misleading email, which was shared by election and polling data analyst Nate Silver.

Trende’s tweet contained a screenshot of the email from info@pelosiforcongress.org, which claimed that polling data form "Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight just announced that Democrats are poised to win SIX senate seats this November."

NINA JANKOWICZ THINKS DISINFO BOARD WOULD HELP ‘ADDRESS’ MASS SHOOTINGS: ‘DISINFORMATION PLAYS A ROLE’

The email continued, "John Fetterman is WINNING in Pennsylvania, Raphael Warnock is WINNING in Georgia, Val Demmings is WINNING in Florida, Catherine Cortez Masto is WINNING in Nevada, Maggie Hassan is WINNING in New Hampshire, Tim Ryan is WINNING in Ohio."

Trende fixated on the claim that Demmings is "winning" in Florida. The journalist slammed the email in his caption of the screenshot, writing, "Here in the real-world Silver gives Demings a 1-in-17 chance of beating Rubio, but sure, why not?"

Silver, the founder of polling data site, FiveThirtyEight, quote-tweeted Trende’s tweet, commenting, "Yeah, this is straight-up misinformation from Pelosi. We have Democrats as heavy underdogs in Florida and Ohio."

Jankowicz shared Silvers’ post as well and applied her own fact-checking analysis. She also berated Democrats for sending out the email.

A TEJANA 'QUEEN' SHOWS PELOSI AND AMERICA THAT HISPANICS WON'T BE PUSHED AROUND ANYMORE

She wrote, "While it's not the most outrageous falsely-attributed statement I've seen in a ‘22 fundraising email, this blatant misrepresentation of @fivethirtyeight's work is unacceptable. Dems should drop this disinfo (as I would wager it was deliberate) & focus fundraising on real issues."

Jankowicz’s fact-checking abilities have made her an infamous character in conservative-leaning circles. After it was announced that she, a proponent of several debunked political narratives, including the Russia-Trump collusion narrative – would be leading the DHS’s disinformation board, a backlash ensued and the government put a pause on the board.

Since then, Jankowicz has made media appearances claiming the pausing of the Disinformation Governance Board happened because of falsehoods spread by the "right-wing internet apparatus."