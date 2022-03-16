Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Politico reporter instructs Mayor Bowser on agenda, says crackdown on crime 'needs to be' priority No. 1

'Tackling the crime and gun violence needs to be #1'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Crime is 'running rampant' in Washington DC: Ted Williams Video

Crime is 'running rampant' in Washington DC: Ted Williams

Former D.C. Homicide Detective Ted Williams on Washington, D.C. seeing major spike in violent crimes by juveniles.

Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser received backlash from a Politico correspondent when she turned the Twitter for advice on which elements should be prioritized in the district's budget.

Bowser's tweet stated that the budget would be released at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and would serve as to "invest in [D.C.'s] comeback." She then asked which issues should be prioritized.

Politico political correspondent Meridith McGraw echoed the concerns of many users who shared their opinions on the thread and responded to Bowser on Wednesday morning, citing the District of Columbia's struggles with crime.

"A young doctor run over by his own car as it was stolen from him this week. A man shot in the stomach last night a few blocks away. Carjackings. Armed robberies. Shootings. All frequent alerts in my neighborhood alone. Tackling the crime and gun violence needs to be #1," she wrote in her response. 

Other users responded to Bowser's tweet to voice concerns about other issues plaguing the district, including education, homelessness, affordable housing and the need for infrastructure investments. 

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, testifies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, on D.C. statehood, Monday, March 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call)

Demands for fortified law enforcement and crackdowns on crime come after a significant spike in homicides and a considerable rise in number of carjackings since 2019.

Outrage over the concerning crime spike also prompted House Republicans to push back against the issue and against Bowser's alleged negligence by utilizing congressional authority to "to look into problems in the district and possibly implement changes if Republicans take control of the House in November."

"Simply put, D.C. is in crisis because of Democrats’ reckless policies. Oversight Committee Republicans have called on the D.C. mayor repeatedly to address the surge of homelessness and violent crime and to withdraw her unfair vaccine passport, but she has refused," House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer said.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions, on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

"When Republicans are back in power in 2023, we will use tools at our disposal to hold the D.C. mayor accountable for implementing policies that are destroying Americans’ capital city," Comer continued.

DC Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing at the Marion S. Barry, Jr., Building in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2021. 

D.C.'s crime problem entered the spotlight again on Tuesday when residents reported that approximately 20-30 shots rang out around 9 p.m.

At least one victim was injured, according to a Fox News report

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.