Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Politico reporter calls Biden out for talking to Hollywood elites more than actual journalists

Biden spoke to actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes for their 'SmartLess' podcast ahead of the president's $26 million celebrity-studded fundraiser

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Trump reacts to Biden, Obama, Clinton skipping NYPD officer's wake Video

Trump reacts to Biden, Obama, Clinton skipping NYPD officer's wake

Former President Trump spoke with 'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade after attending the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in New York. 

Politico White House reporter Jennifer Haberkorn criticized President Biden for cavorting around with Hollywood celebrities this week, accusing the politician of being more available to A-listers than he is to members of the press.

Haberkorn ripped Biden on X on Friday morning in response to a piece from The Hill detailing the president’s recent sit-down with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their "SmartLess" podcast. Biden was previously a guest on "SmartLess" on Nov. 3, 2022.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden for the interview that took place before a swanky celebrity-studded Biden campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday night. 

CBS' STEPHEN COLBERT TAKES DEMOCRATIC PARTY SHILLING TO NEW LEVEL AS HE HOSTS CONVO AT GLITZY BIDEN FUNDRAISER

Biden, Clinton and Obama at campaign fundraiser on stage

President Joe Biden, center, and former presidents Barack Obama, left, and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The reporter shared an X post with the article and added a comment, stating, "Number of times Jason Bateman has done a sit-down interview with President Biden: 2. Nearly every print reporter who covers the White House: 0."

Biden has been criticized for not doing many media interviews throughout his first term. 

Most recently, Biden skipped the traditional network presidential interview that broadcasts during the Super Bowl, prompting questioning from even those in his own party as to why he’s dodging these big media moments, especially during an election year. 

Haberkorn’s own Politico colleagues have called out the president for being reluctant to talk to the press. Politico reporters Alex Thompson and Tina Sfondeles pointed out in the outlet’s "West Wing Playbook" in Oct. 2021 that Biden has participated in "just 10" interviews in the first nine months of his presidency, not one since Labor Day.

BIDEN MINGLES WITH OBAMA, CLINTON AT RITZY NYC FUNDRAISER ON SAME DAY FALLEN COP IS MOURNED JUST 40 MILES AWAY

Protest in NYC

Demonstrators rally before President Joe Biden's fundraiser on March 28, 2024 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Biden will be joined by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at the event.  (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

The reporters compared that to Trump’s number of interviews with the press at the same point in his term, which they tallied at 57. Obama had 131 in the equivalent time span.

Haberkorn’s criticism of Biden followed the general backlash the president got for putting on his $26 million fundraiser featuring the "SmartLess" hosts and other celebrities, like Lizzo, Stephen Colbert, and Cynthia Erivo. Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the event multiple times.

Conservatives and Trump hammered Biden by contrasting him schmoozing with the rich and famous, with the former president attending a wake for New York City cop Jonathan Diller that same day. 

The Republican National Committee got in on the action, posting a message to its X account that stated, "Today in New York, President Trump visits with a grieving family. Joe Biden parties."

U.S. President Joe Biden

A Politico reporter accused President Biden of making more time for celebrities than journalists.  (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Even Democratic Party strategist and former Obama advisor David Axelrod criticized Biden for the lavish fundraiser. He agreed with anti-Trump pundit Bill Kristol's assessment on X, which said, "Biden does a fancy NYC fundraiser in the midst of chaotic left-wing street protests--looks like limousine liberalism plus the breakdown of law and order. And Trump attends the wake of a slain NYPD police officer on Long Island."

Axelrod replied, saying, "Not wrong," though he went on to defend Biden, saying, "But in the big scheme of things, the $25 million will probably mean more than the look."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 