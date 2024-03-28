Biden mingles with Obama, Clinton at ritzy NYC fundraiser on same day fallen cop is mourned just 40 miles away

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden and former President Trump were in the New York City area on Thursday, but they attended very different events.

Biden was in town for a Democratic fundraising event, while Trump attended a wake for New York City Police Officer Jonathan Dille at a Massapequa Park, Long Island funeral home, some 40 miles from Manhattan.

Biden was slated to be at a glitzy Democratic fundraising event at Radio Music Hall that will be attended by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as A-list celebrities.

During a press gaggle on Air Force One en route to New York, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't address why Biden missed the wake, but said the president "grieves for them (the NYPD) and honors their sacrifice."

"The President has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them as they put their lives on the line for their communities," she said. "Under his leadership, we will continue to support police officers and ensure that they have resources they need to continue — to continue to do the work — the all-important that — work that they have to do on behalf of the community."

Meanwhile, Trump attended Diller's wake, which had a massive law enforcement presence to pay their respects.

"Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it's happening all too often and we're just not going to let it happen," Trump said. "We need law and order."

Jean-Pierre said violent crime under Trump surged while the Biden administration took "decisive action from the very beginning to fund the police and achieving a historic reduction in crime under his leadership. And so, we’re going to continue to do that."

Diller, 31, a father to a one-year-old boy, was killed Monday after Guy Rivera, 34, allegedly opened fire and killed him during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens. Both the driver of the vehicle and Rivera, who was in the passenger seat, had at least 20 prior arrests, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Before his wake, the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) sent a letter telling far-left Democratic leaders in New York City to stay away from the funeral because of their soft-on-crime policies.

"I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity," SBA President Vincent Vallelong wrote in a letter to union members. "The sad reality is we don’t want them there."