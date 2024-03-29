Trump sends message to Biden, Obama for missing NYPD officer's wake: Have to go 'whether they like it or not'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump slammed President Biden during an exclusive interview with "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade, arguing he missed a "very sad moment" when he went to a fundraiser in the Big Apple instead of mourning slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller.

"They missed a very sad moment for our country, but it's a moment that they have to be a part of, whether they like it or not," Trump told Kilmeade.

"They can't skip this moment. I've never seen so many police. I've never seen so many firemen, a lot of firemen. They view it… in a very similar way, and I understand that. But they're going to have to get involved a little bit because this country is going to hell."

"Our country is not respected anymore," he continued. "I say it in my rallies, in my speeches. We're a nation in decline... Totally fixable, but we have to do it fast."

Biden was in town for a Democratic fundraising event on Thursday, while Trump attended a wake for New York City Police Officer Jonathan Diller at a Massapequa Park, Long Island funeral home, some 40 miles from Manhattan.

JONATHAN DILLER SHOOTING: NYPD SERGEANTS' UNION TELLS ANTI-POLICE DEMOCRATS TO STAY AWAY FROM FUNERAL

Biden attended a glitzy Democratic fundraising event at Radio Music Hall attended by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as A-list celebrities like Lizzo and Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS program "The Late Show" and an enthusiastic Democratic Party booster.

"I think that politically he can't support the police," Trump said. "I think he's also making a mistake, but I think politically… his base won't let him support the police and I support the police. I would say at the highest level of any president by far, maybe double or triple, and they knew that. That's why when I walked into that funeral parlor it was… like love."

"They want to shy away from it," he continued. "They didn't even call the family. They could have called… I'm not sure they'd take his call."

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as Diller was trying to get the suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, to exit the vehicle. Rivera opened fire on Diller and his partner at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The officers approached the vehicle because it was illegally parked at a bus stop.

Diller was 31 years old and lived in Massapequa Park with his wife and nearly 1-year-old son, Fox News Digital previously reported. He had served three years with the NYPD before his death.

"Stephanie is incredible, and they wanted me to be there, and I wanted to be there," Trump said. "What a family, the Diller family, and they lost a a hero, really. I mean, just a hero. They're devastated. The family is devastated. The police force is devastated. The whole country feels this way."

"It's happening more and more, and it's really a lack of respect for law and order," he continued. "And we have to have law and order back in our country, and we're going to because this can't happen. This was a brutal murder."

Earlier Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams but did not have any "private communications to share" regarding discussions with Diller's family.

"Our hearts go out, obviously, to the officer’s family and the broader NYPD family, who have tragically lost one of their own. The President grieves for them and honors their sacrifice," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"The President has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them as they put their lives on the line for their communities. Under his leadership, we will continue to support police officers and ensure that they have resources they need to continue — to continue to do the work — the all-important work that they have to do on behalf of the community."

On Thursday, Tunnel to Towers announced it would pay off the mortgage for Diller's grieving wife.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.