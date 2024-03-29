Axelrod admits Biden fundraiser looks bad raising huge cash amid left-wing protests

David Axelrod suggested on Thursday that the money President Biden raised from his swanky Radio City fundraiser will likely mean more in the long run than the negative optics of his event contrasted with former President Trump attending the funeral of a slain New York police officer.

In a post on X, "Defending Democracy Together," founding director Bill Kristol labeled Thursday as an "unfortunate day politically for the Democrats."

"Biden does a fancy NYC fundraiser in the midst of chaotic left-wing street protests--looks like limousine liberalism plus the breakdown of law and order. And Trump attends the wake of a slain NYPD police officer on Long Island," Kristol wrote.

Axelrod, a former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, admitted that Kristol's perspective was "not wrong" but went on to defend Biden.

BIDEN MINGLES WITH OBAMA, CLINTON AT RITZY NYC FUNDRAISER ON SAME DAY FALLEN COP IS MOURNED JUST 40 MILES AWAY

"But in the big scheme of things, the $25 million will probably mean more than the look," Axelrod replied.

The star-studded fundraiser hosted by Biden in New York City was interrupted multiple times by protesters inside and outside the event, who clashed with NYPD officers.

The fundraiser reportedly raised $25 million and included an armchair discussion with Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton. The Q&A was moderated by left-wing CBS comedian Stephen Colbert.

Musical guests included Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele.

Meanwhile, Trump attended a wake for New York City Police Officer Jonathan Diller at a Massapequa Park, Long Island funeral home, some 40 miles from Manhattan.

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

"Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it's happening all too often and we're just not going to let it happen," Trump said. "We need law and order."

Diller, 31, a father to a one-year-old boy, was killed Monday after Guy Rivera, 34, allegedly opened fire and killed him during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

During a press gaggle on Air Force One en route to New York, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't address why Biden missed the wake but said the president "grieves for them (the NYPD) and honors their sacrifice."

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Andrea Vacchiano and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.