Politico list floats 'Democratic shadow cabinet' of political celebrities to combat Trump

Politico writer Bill Scher floated a list of 21 "heavy hitters" ranging from former Biden government officials to comedians on Tuesday to form a "Democratic shadow cabinet" to take on the Trump administration.

Scher sought to look beyond the "presidential wannabes" and highlight "accomplished people with the ability to speak plainly and the credibility to puncture the Trump administration’s often Orwellian narratives" for his list.

One of his examples included New York Attorney General Letitia James serving as "shadow" U.S. Attorney General after her multiple lawsuits against President Donald Trump before and during his second term.

TIM WALZ CALLS FOR 'SHADOW GOVERNMENT' TO COUNTER TRUMP ADMIN; SON DUNKS ON FORMER VEEP NOMINEE

"Perhaps the most effective Democrats in the country right now are the 22 Democratic state attorneys general tying up Trump’s executive orders in the courts. But only one can say she won a civil fraud case against the Trump family business with a $450 million judgement, and that’s New York’s Letitia James," he wrote.

Scher looked beyond politicians and former cabinet members for more unorthodox suggestions, such as comedian Jon Stewart for Secretary of Veteran Affairs and former Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

"OK, hear me out on this one. What is a comedian but a small business entrepreneur and traveling content salesperson?" Scher wrote. "Of course, Nikki Glaser’s value to a Democratic shadow Cabinet is not her deep knowledge of how government regulations impact small businesses. It’s that she has become America’s Roaster-in-Chief, who can fearlessly pick apart the biggest celebrities from Tom Brady to Alec Baldwin."

He also suggested Bill Nye to lead the Enviromental Protection Agency and for billionaire Mark Cuban to be the Secretary of Commerce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Scher listed more conventional Democratic figures such as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs as Secretary of Education and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger as CIA Director. However, he also suggested Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s wife, as Secretary of Homeland Security based on her experience as an undocumented migrant.

"As Trump continues on his aggressive deportation campaign, few in America can better personify and articulate what we lose when we vilify people who loved America enough to choose to live here," Scher wrote.

Scher cited Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s call for a shadow cabinet as part of her address to reform the Democratic Party.

Rep. Wiley Nickels, D-N.C., also proposed a shadow cabinet in a Washington Post op-ed after Trump’s election in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP