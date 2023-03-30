Gisele Fetterman claims she's attacked like Meghan Markle: I'm cast as 'power hungry wife'

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., lamented that she has received the brunt of the bullying aimed at the lawmaker and his family ever since he campaigned for office in a new first-person account.

Fetterman claimed she has been the victim of "dehumanizing bullying" just like other prominent female figures including Meghan Markle, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

She declared that, like these women, she too has been characterized as the "power hungry wife."

In her guest column for the women's magazine Elle Thursday, Fetterman discussed her husband’s political career and the "vicious attacks" that swelled in response to news that Fetterman had checked into a hospital for depression, after he already suffered a stroke during his successful U.S. Senate campaign.

Fetterman's health issues have hung over his political life for nearly a year; despite his cognitive difficulties after the stroke in 2022, he was able to win election in one of the year's most critical U.S. Senate races. However, he struggled to adapt to Senate life after taking office this year and checked into Walter Reed hospital for depression in February. He's expected to return to regular work in April.

"From the moment John shared his news, vicious attacks started pouring in. John suffered a stroke during his Senate campaign, so I already knew how cruel people could be about judging someone’s health and using it as a weapon," she wrote.

Fetterman’s wife specifically focused on the attacks made against her, which she claimed vastly outnumbered those made against her husband. She wrote, "But I’ll admit, I was surprised to find that this time the vast majority of the harassment wasn’t directed toward John—but at me."

"They promoted conspiracy theories claiming I was an ambitious, power hungry wife, secretly plotting to fill his Senate seat. It was all so wildly preposterous," she wrote.

She said, "I’ve been dealing with a version of this for several years now. As soon as John’s political profile began to grow, I started receiving hate mail—ten times more than John ever got himself."

Fetterman classified herself with other prominent female celebrities who have been in the spotlight.

"They’re the same attacks leveled at Meghan Markle, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jill Biden—my apparent competitors for ‘worst wife in America.’ They echo the dehumanizing bullying that women like Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama have faced for decades," she wrote.

"And they leave women shouldering a heavier side of the blame, no matter what we do."

She mourned "millions of young women" were being taught to internalize criticism based on her and others' experiences.

"This misogyny affects everything they do," Fetterman wrote. "It spreads in the classroom, at the dinner table, and of course, on social media."