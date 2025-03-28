Tim Walz calls for 'shadow government' to counter Trump admin; son dunks on former veep nominee

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said a "shadow government" is needed to provide Americans with the truth about the Trump administration's actions.

Speaking at a town hall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Walz accused the Trump administration of attacking voting rights, which he argued could be remedied through a new form of government.

TIM WALZ SAYS HE WAS JOKING WHEN HE MOCKED TESLA’S FALLING STOCK

"We see one of the first things they do is try and restrict the vote," Walz said of the Trump administration. "This is one of the things, though, that this is going to take power industry to — I don’t know what the answer is on this, but I’m kind of — I’ve been saying this: I think we need a shadow government, so when all these things come up every single day, we’ve got an alternate press conference telling the truth about what things are happening, tell them what’s going on."

The remark prompted criticism from Republicans.

TIM WALZ CHEERS TESLA SOCK TUMBLE, BUT MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES' PENSION OWNS OVER 1M SHARES

"Unhinged loser @Gov TimWalz wants to form a ‘shadow government’ in protest of requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and banning foreign nationals from interfering in elections," President Donald Trump’s social media team said on X.

"Pls keep this up sir," U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said.

The term "shadow government," mirrors a similar term used in the United Kingdom, where a component of the government creates a group of opposition leaders who mirror the actions of the cabinet in power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That group "shadows" the other cabinet by scrutinizing their actions and offering alternative solutions.

In another part of his remarks, Walz admitted to getting dunked on by his 18-year-old son, Gus. "I was having one of those dad talks with him," Walz said. "I was giving Gus my wisdom on what he had done wrong, you know, because I know these things, right, I'm a dad? And in the middle of it, he gives me the old, ‘Says the guy who got his a** kicked by Donald Trump.’"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.