Former police chief turned GOP candidate rips NYC Mayor Adams, Dems over crime surge: 'Take back our streets'

Violent crime continues to rock cities nationwide, and one former police chief is speaking out against the left after Rochester, New York, endured eight shootings in just three days, with a child being among the victims.

U.S. congressional candidate La'Ron Singletary slammed the left, urging Democrats to "take back our streets" on "Fox & Friends First." as bloodshed continues to plague various cities.

"Democrats remain tone-deaf on the issue of crime, and they refuse to acknowledge a true action plan," the former Rochester police chief told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Joey Jones. "Like Eric Adams just said, he wants to continue to talk about it, but let's be about it. Let's have a true plan of action to address crime within our inner cities."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was seen at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday wearing a tux with the words "End Gun Violence" on the back. But crime overall has spiked nearly 43% under his watch, despite his pledge to curb the city's violence.

"We don't need symbolic ideologies such as wearing a tuxedo with gun violence on it," Singletary said. "People are dying in our cities and the people who are dying look just like me. It's time to stand up for law-abiding citizens and take back our streets."

Singletary accused Democrats of evading the real "issue" at hand, suggesting support of law enforcement and social programs do not need to be mutually exclusive.

"Democrats don't want to address the issue," Singletary said. "They want to continue to put money behind social programs, and that doesn't work… We need to make sure that this is not a zero-sum game. Nobody has to totally lose on this issue."

Rochester endured a record-breaking number of murders last year, with at least 80 people killed. The previous record was in 1991 when 69 people were killed.

Singletary warned the Democrats' crime policies will likely lead many voters, who have historically cast ballots for Democrats, to back Republicans instead.

"I left the Democratic Party last year as a result of Democrats putting politics over people, over public safety, especially, and I think it's time that the Democrats start to wake up," Singletary said.