NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday used the 2022 Met Gala to make a political statement, sporting a tux emblazoned with the words "End Gun Violence" on the back.

Adams, 61, was photographed alongside his girlfriend, Tracey Collins, flashing a thumbs up and a grin.

"Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala. Honored to be here," Adams tweeted, alongside several pictures.

Earlier Monday, the mayor tweeted a photo of himself getting a pedicure in preparation for the Meta Gala.

Statistics released last month by NYPD indicated gun violence was on the rise. In March, the city reported 115 shooting incidents – a more than 16% increase from March 2021.

Adams is by no means the first politician to make a political statement. Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., created a buzz when she wore a white dress with the slogan "tax the rich."

The wardrobe choice drew a mixed response on social media, with some praising Ocasio-Cortez’s message and others calling it "obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical."

The Meta Gala returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval.

