New York City
Published

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022

The Meta Gala returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former NYPD investigator: We have to give Eric Adams a chance Video

Former NYPD investigator: We have to give Eric Adams a chance

Former NYPD investigator Paul Mauro argues NYC Mayor Eric Adams is trying to pull a U-turn on an aircraft carrier after 8 years of de Blasio.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday used the 2022 Met Gala to make a political statement, sporting a tux emblazoned with the words "End Gun Violence" on the back. 

Adams, 61, was photographed alongside his girlfriend, Tracey Collins, flashing a thumbs up and a grin. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and guest arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and guest arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.  (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

"Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala. Honored to be here," Adams tweeted, alongside several pictures. 

Earlier Monday, the mayor tweeted a photo of himself getting a pedicure in preparation for the Meta Gala. 

Statistics released last month by NYPD indicated gun violence was on the rise. In March, the city reported 115 shooting incidents – a more than 16% increase from March 2021. 

META GALA 2022: A GUIDE TO FASHION'S BIGGEST NIGHT

Adams is by no means the first politician to make a political statement. Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., created a buzz when she wore a white dress with the slogan "tax the rich." 

FILE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

FILE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

The wardrobe choice drew a mixed response on social media, with some praising Ocasio-Cortez’s message and others calling it "obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical."  

The Meta Gala returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report

