Podcaster Joe Rogan speculates the goal of the FBI’s Trump raid was to ‘knock him out of the 2024 elections’

Podcast host Joe Rogan speculated Tuesday that the purpose of the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate last week was to "knock him out" of contention in 2024.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host spoke to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon about a variety of political topics, including the possible motivations behind the FBI raid, during the latest episode of the show.

Dillon speculated, "I think that the people who are arguing that [Trump]’s being given a ton of fuel - like, they just poured rocket fuel in his engine - I think it’s absolutely true. I mean, if you just look at the fundraising he’s done off the back of this already."

Rogan asked what the implications for Trump would be in the legal realm rather than campaign politics, "I mean, like legally, like, what did they find? And is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal was to try to knock him out of the 2024 elections."

The host did speculate that if it's true that Trump indeed was holding classified files, then somebody should be held accountable. "If that’s the case, then that’s a problem. Because that safe can be opened, people can get in there, people can get the code, they can copy it, they can send it to China," Rogan said.

Dillon appeared to reject the narrative, asking if it was a false pretext for larger political ambitions. "Do you think that’s a genuine concern? Or is it — they want to find something, anything that they can use to prevent him from running again?" Dillon asked.

The podcast host acknowledged that "both things are valid." Rogan mused if the powers that be are "using the FBI in a way that they would never use it against Hillary Clinton, and they’re going after him in a way they would never go after Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list — then we have a real conversation."

The Babylon Bee CEO warned that part of why some people may not care about what documents Trump had in his possession is because other political figures caught doing similar things have not been held accountable.

Dillon explained, "I think where people lose — where they stop — or they don’t care about that is because they’re like, ‘Okay, you know, if you’re going to be selectively enforcing laws like that, and just turn a blind eye to Hillary deleting emails that have been subpoenaed, and a blind eye to Hunter Biden, trying to act like this is not a story until you’re forced to admit that it is…’"

"It’s the double standard that makes everybody say this is persecution," he concluded.