Playboy reporter, CNN analyst Brian Karem says White House suspended his credential over clash with Gorka

Playboy senior White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian Karem said Friday that the Trump administration temporarily suspended his credentials over a fiery spat with radio show host Sebastian Gorka last month.

Karem tweeted that he'd received an email from the White House telling him that as of Monday, his press pass would be "suspended for 30 days."

"Yes, I can and will appeal this decision," Karem added.

CNN reported that the White House cited Karem's behavior at the July 11 White House social media summit. While waiting for a presidential press conference following the summit, Karem and Gorka got into a shouting match after Karem described the summit attendees as “group of people that are eager for demonic possession."

MSNBC'S CHRIS MATTHEWS RECALLS 'THRILL' HE FELT FOR OBAMA WHILE DEFENDING LEGACY FROM 2020 DEMS

"You're a journalist, right?" Gorka shouted from a distance.

"C'mon over here and talk to me, brother," Karem responded. "We can go outside and have a long conversation."

Gorka, a former White House aide, then asked Karem if he was "threatening" him in the Rose Garden.

“You're a punk, you're not a journalist, you're a punk,” Gorka yelled at Karem, who responded by urging Gorka to “get a job.”

The "America First" host celebrated the suspension on Twitter by taunting Karem.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump, thank you @PressSec," Gorka told the president and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. "On behalf of Americans who’ve had enough of FakeNews punks like @BrianKarem."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last November, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta had his press pass suspended "until further notice" hours after he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with the president at a press conference following the midterm elections.

“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country and you run CNN,” Trump told Acosta at one point.

Nine days later, a federal judge granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order and ordered that Acosta's press pass be restored.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Nicole Darrah and Brian Flood contributed to this report.