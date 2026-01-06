Pirro touts DC crime is being prosecuted 'like never before' in announcing year-end stats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Tuesday that "we are prosecuting crime in the District like never before" as she hailed the impact of President Donald Trump’s "surge in federal law enforcement resources."

Pirro spoke after the U.S. Marshals Service said last week that "as of December 31, the Operation Make D.C. Safe & Beautiful Task Force has arrested more than 8,152 violent fugitives, including 20 for homicide, 1,343 for narcotics, 633 for weapons offenses, 29 for sex offenses, and 48 known gang members."

"As a result of the surge to date, there have been 8,406 arrests and 856 guns that have been taken off the street, which prevents them from being used in a homicide or an assault with a deadly weapon, or any other kind of crime," Pirro said.

"We are prosecuting crime in the District like never before with real consequences, real cases, real accountability," she added. "And for the first time in years, violent offenders are being prosecuted aggressively instead of being released back onto the streets."

"Prosecution rates are at historic highs in the district. We are prosecuting crime like never before in the District of Columbia. Fewer than 10% of the cases go unprosecuted, compared to almost 70% of the cases that went unprosecuted in the last administration. So as a direct result of the increase in prosecution, tougher enforcement, crime is coming down in D.C.," Pirro continued.

"And since the enhanced federal partnership and the surge as well, as you can see, homicide is down 60% and robbery is down 49%. Carjackings are down 68%," Pirro said. "Overall crime [is] down 32%."

"As we step into 2026, I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on what I think is a remarkable progress that we made in 2025 here in the District, a year that I believe truly marked a turning point in the fight against crime here in the nation's capital," Pirro also said, noting, "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to law and order, his surge in federal law enforcement resources, bolstering our teams with additional agents, advanced tools, and a no-nonsense mandate has been nothing short of transformative for the people in the District."

"And under his leadership, we have seen a renewed focus on cracking down on violent offenders, dismantling criminal networks and restoring safety to our streets. This isn't just rhetoric, it is reality, and it is real action that is delivered tangible results for the people of the District," Pirro added.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the task force operation began in early August at the direction of President Donald Trump, with its Director Gadyaces Serralta "leading a task force of more than 3,100 people from 28 agencies."

In his March 28 executive order establishing the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Trump said, "It is the policy of the United States to make the District of Columbia safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime, punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage."

"America’s capital must be a place in which residents, commuters, and tourists feel safe at all hours, including on public transit. Its highways, boulevards, and parks should be clean, well-kept, and pleasant. Its monuments, museums, and buildings should reflect and inspire awe and appreciation for our Nation’s strength, greatness, and heritage," Trump wrote. "Our citizens deserve nothing less."