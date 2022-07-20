Piro, 'Outnumbered' call out AOC's pretend handcuffs: 'Everything she does is for clicks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Outnumbered" hosts on Wednesday ripped Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. for their apparent photo op while being arrested outside the Supreme Court.

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro said "AOC is the perfect congresswoman for the social media generation" because she is vacuous and self-absorbed.

"Everything she does is for clicks, and nothing she does is about representing the interests of her district in New York. And that's sad. How many times has she been back here to deal with the multitude of problems that her district is facing?" he argued

Omar and Ocasio-Cortez face ridicule for placing their hands behind their back, even though they were not handcuffed.

REPS. OMAR, ADAMS AMONG 16 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARRESTED DURING ABORTION PROTEST NEAR SUPREME COURT

Abortion rights protests outside the Supreme Court building have been prevalent ever since a draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked. The final opinion, released in June, overturned Roe v. Wade, reversing the high court's previously held position that abortion was a constitutional right.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were arrested along with other Democratic lawmakers and pro-choice protesters.

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Ocasio-Cortez is "no stranger to theatrics."

"There was the time she went to the border in 2018, where she has those longing pictures by the fence. She seems so distraught. Notably, she has not been there during the Biden-Harris administration," she said.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said Ocasio-Cortez needs to "wipe that smirk off of her face" and argued she appeared to be mocking police officers who were doing their jobs.

"That is just such a disgrace because these politicians are not politicians. They are influencers. That's what they're there to do," Banderas said.

"They're there to influence or, quite frankly, spoil the minds of young people to make them believe that this is a joke, number one, and they're mocking police."