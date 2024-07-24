Piers Morgan urges Biden to resign in Oval Office address: 'Who's running the country?'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan urged President Biden to resign the presidency during his upcoming Oval Office address, arguing it's a "bafflement" that he remains in office after exiting the 2024 race.

The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host discussed why he thinks Biden should step down during "Fox & Friends," explaining the decision would be in the best interest for the American people as concerns about his cognitive abilities loom.

JOE BIDEN RETURNING TO WHITE HOUSE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ENDING PRESIDENTIAL BID, COVID DIAGNOSIS

"Who's running the country? Who's commander-in-chief? Who's got their finger on the nuclear button? Personally, and not to be disrespectful, given the state of Joe Biden right now, I wouldn't trust him to open my bag of chips, let alone press a nuclear button if that had to happen," Morgan told Ainsley Earhardt on Wednesday.

"So I think there's a kind of bafflement that Joe Biden has not actually resigned the presidency."

Biden is expected to deliver remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday night addressing his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election and how he plans to finish his term.

He said it was in the "best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," when he announced the decision to end his campaign in a letter he posted on X on Sunday.

"The right thing, if he really believes, as he says, in America, and what's good for the country and everything else, then he would resign the presidency," Morgan said. "It is completely farcical that he's continuing to stumble on as the leader of the free world, the commander-in-chief of the United States. Nobody thinks he's that person."

"Everybody thinks that he's quit because he's simply not cognitively up to the job anymore. He knows that. So I don't think he's going to do what I suggest, but I think it would be the right thing to do," he continued.

Morgan argued Biden's refusal to resign after ending his presidential campaign has political implications for America's adversaries, arguing the U.S. looks "weak" on the world stage as a result.

BIDEN MAKES BIZARRE CALL IN TO HARRIS HEADQUARTERS HOURS AFTER DROPPING OUT OF RACE

"I think they're probably thinking, what a moment for America. Look how weak it all looks," Morgan said. "You've got this guy stumbling on as president. And I think it's going to be very bad for him and for Kamala Harris, because she's going to be out there trying to present herself as the vision for the future for the Democrat Party."

"But at the same time, every time Joe Biden makes any kind of speech and makes another one of his big gaffes or mistakes, or he falls over, whatever, he remains the president of United States and the leader of the Democrat Party. So I think on every level, none of this really works," he continued.

The president was seen in public for the first time in six days on Tuesday at Dover Air Force Base as he returned to the nation's capital from his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He answered one question from reporters, saying he is "feeling well" after testing negative for COVID-19.

Biden had not appeared publicly since last week. His only public remarks on his stunning decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election came Monday during a brief phone call into the campaign headquarters of Vice Presidential Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Amid the fast-moving political developments, critics have accused Biden of being unable to serve the remainder of his term if he is unable to campaign for a second term. Morgan blamed the mainstream media for protecting him and deceiving the American people about his cognitive abilities.

"There was a complete conspiracy of delusion and deceit by the mainstream media in America to delude the American people about the reality of Joe Biden," he argued.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.