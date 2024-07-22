Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden makes bizarre call in to Harris headquarters hours after dropping out of race

Biden addresses decision to drop out of 2024 race via phone call to Harris' campaign HQ

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Biden speaks to former campaign staffers: 'It was the right thing to do' Video

Biden speaks to former campaign staffers: 'It was the right thing to do'

President Biden speaks out after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election.

President Biden on Monday made his first public comment since announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race a day earlier during a call into the headquarters of Vice President Harris, who he endorsed following his announcement. 

Speaking to campaign staffers in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged that the past day had "been a roller coaster" after Biden announced he was dropping out of the race. Biden addressed his sudden departure from the race just weeks before the Democratic National Convention. 

"I know yesterday's news is surprising, and it's hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," he said. "I know it's hard because you have poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency."

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: IS KAMALA HARRIS UNBURDENED BY WHAT HAS BEEN?

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

President Biden addressed his exit from the presidential race on Monday in a call into the headquarters of Vice President Harris, who he endorsed after his announcement. (Getty Images)

Biden noted that he planned to be "fully engaged" and would be campaigning for Harris.

"I'm going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president, getting legislation passed as well as campaigning," he said. 

During her opening remarks, Harris acknowledged the severity of Biden's exit but had only kind words for the commander in chief. 

WHAT COMES NEXT FOR DEMOCRATS AFTER BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN SUSPENSION?

Ingraham: Democrats put all their chips on Biden, lost bet Video

"We're all filled with so many mixed emotions about this," Harris said. "I just have to say, I love Joe Biden, I love Joe Biden, and I know we all do when we have so many darn good reasons for loving Joe Biden."

Democratic Party delegates are expected to hold a virtual roll call soon, with Harris favored to become the nominee. 

Biden had been besieged by calls from within his own party to step aside amid concerns about his ability to beat former President Trump in the November general election. On Monday, he thanked Harris and wished her luck. 

Joe Biden, Donald Trump. Kamala Harris

President Biden, former President Trump and Vice President Harris (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm watching kid," he said. "I'm watching you kid. I love you."

More from Politics