Biden makes bizarre call in to Harris headquarters hours after dropping out of race

President Biden on Monday made his first public comment since announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race a day earlier during a call into the headquarters of Vice President Harris, who he endorsed following his announcement.

Speaking to campaign staffers in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged that the past day had "been a roller coaster" after Biden announced he was dropping out of the race. Biden addressed his sudden departure from the race just weeks before the Democratic National Convention.

"I know yesterday's news is surprising, and it's hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," he said. "I know it's hard because you have poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency."

Biden noted that he planned to be "fully engaged" and would be campaigning for Harris.

"I'm going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president, getting legislation passed as well as campaigning," he said.

During her opening remarks, Harris acknowledged the severity of Biden's exit but had only kind words for the commander in chief.

"We're all filled with so many mixed emotions about this," Harris said. "I just have to say, I love Joe Biden, I love Joe Biden, and I know we all do when we have so many darn good reasons for loving Joe Biden."

Democratic Party delegates are expected to hold a virtual roll call soon, with Harris favored to become the nominee.

Biden had been besieged by calls from within his own party to step aside amid concerns about his ability to beat former President Trump in the November general election. On Monday, he thanked Harris and wished her luck.

"I'm watching kid," he said. "I'm watching you kid. I love you."